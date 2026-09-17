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Govt proposes CCTV surveillance at stores selling prescription drugs

The proposed amendment seeks to prevent unauthorised access to and sale of Schedule H, H1 and X drugs without valid prescriptions

surveillance, CCTVs

The proposed amendment is part of efforts to strengthen regulatory oversight and safeguards for public health.

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 17 2026 | 2:18 PM IST

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The Union Health Ministry has proposed mandatory installation of CCTV cameras at medical stores as part of amendments to the Drugs Rules, 1945, to strengthen oversight of the sale of prescription drugs.

The proposed amendment seeks to prevent unauthorised access to and sale of Schedule H, H1 and X drugs without valid prescriptions.

The ministry issued a draft Gazette notification, dated September 8, proposing the changes.

The proposal was first deliberated by the Drugs Consultative Committee (DCC) and was subsequently circulated among members of the Drugs Technical Advisory Board (DTAB) for consideration.

Following deliberation, the DTAB recommended approval of the proposal. The mandatory CCTV surveillance is being proposed as an additional regulatory safeguard to strengthen monitoring of the sale and distribution of Schedule H, H1 and X drugs at medical stores.

 

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The ministry said the measure is expected to help curb unauthorised sale and access to such medicines and improve transparency and accountability in the pharmaceutical supply chain.

The proposed amendment is part of efforts to strengthen regulatory oversight and safeguards for public health, it said.

The ministry has invited objections and suggestions from stakeholders and members of the public on the proposed amendment.

The comments can be sent to the Under Secretary (Drugs), Ministry of Health and Family Welfareor emailed to drugsdiv-mohfw@gov.in.

The draft notification was issued on September 8, according to the ministry.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Sep 17 2026 | 2:17 PM IST