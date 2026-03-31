Govt reshuffles bureaucracy, appoints new secretaries across ministries

The Appointments Committee of the Cabinet on Tuesday approved the appointment of Vir Vikram Yadav, a 1996 batch Indian Administrative Service (IAS) officer of the Odisha cadre, as the new Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA). Yadav replaces Faiz Ahmed Kidwai, who has been appointed as an additional secretary in the Department of Personnel and Training, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions.

The government also appointed new secretaries in the Ministry of Information & Broadcasting, the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region, the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances, the Department of Rural Development, the Ministry of Minority Affairs, the Ministry of Tourism, the Department of Chemicals and Petrochemicals, and the Department of Land Resources under the Ministry of Rural Development.

Chanchal Kumar, a 1992 batch IAS officer of the Bihar cadre, has been appointed as the new secretary of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, replacing Sanjay Jaju, who has been appointed as the secretary of the Ministry of Development of North Eastern Region.

Bhuvnesh Kumar, currently the chief executive officer of the Unique Identification Authority of India (UIDAI), has been appointed as the new secretary of the Ministry of Tourism, while Srivatsa Krishna, the erstwhile secretary, has moved to the Ministry of Minority Affairs as secretary.

Sanjay Lohia, a 1994 batch Assam and Meghalaya cadre IAS officer, has been appointed as the special secretary to the Department of Financial Services, where he is likely to take over as the secretary on the superannuation of the current secretary, M Nagaraju. Abhishek Singh, the chief executive officer (CEO) of the India AI Mission, has been appointed as the new director general of the National Testing Agency in the rank and pay of Secretary to the Government of India.