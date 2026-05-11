Govt says no shortage of fuel day after PM Modi's austerity appeal

The government on Monday assured citizens that there was no shortage of petrol or diesel in the country, a day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged people to reduce fuel dependence amid the ongoing West Asia crisis.

“Due to the West Asia crisis, as you know, there have been disruptions in global energy supply, and considerable price volatility is being seen in the international market. However, the Government of India has taken several effective steps to ensure fuel supply to common consumers with minimum inconvenience,” said Sujata Sharma, joint secretary (marketing & oil refinery) at the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas.

She said India had sufficient crude inventories and that refinery operations were continuing without disruption.

“As a result of these steps, our crude inventory has been maintained and tied up. Our refineries are operating at optimum levels. There is no dry-out at any retail outlet. No dry-out has been reported at LPG distributorships either,” Sharma said. “Adequate stocks of petrol and diesel are available, and LPG is being supplied for domestic cooking.”

On LPG supply, Sharma said distribution networks were functioning normally across the country.

“In the past three days, against 1.14 crore LPG bookings, cylinders have been delivered to 1.26 crore households. Similarly, more than 17,000 tonnes of commercial LPG have been sold in the past three days. More than 762 tonnes of auto LPG have also been sold. In the past three days, more than 1,400 5-kg cylinders have also been sold,” she said, while sharing figures related to commercial LPG supply.

She added that around 52,000 PNG users had surrendered their LPG connections so far.

“Oil marketing companies have conducted about 93 camps, in which more than 2,100 cylinders were sold. Regarding natural gas, 6.7 lakh PNG connections have been gasified, and infrastructure has been created for 2.68 lakh connections. More than 7.29 lakh new consumers have registered for PNG connections. More than 52,300 PNG consumers have surrendered LPG connections,” Sharma said.

“Sales of C3 and C4 molecules for the petrochemical, pharma, and paint industries from May 1 till now include 4,600 tonnes of propylene and 1,700 tonnes of butyl acrylate. Enforcement action is also being taken continuously. In the past three days, about 1,500 raids or inspections have been carried out. Cumulatively, OMCs have imposed penalties on 382 distributors, and 76 distributors have also been suspended,” she said.

Referring to the Prime Minister’s remarks, Sharma urged citizens to gradually reduce reliance on conventional fuels.

“Wherever possible, people should use metro and public transport, opt for carpooling, prefer railways as a mode of transportation for goods, and increase the use of electric vehicles wherever possible. Let us all make every possible effort to save energy in our daily use so that the economic burden on the country can be reduced,” she said.

PM Modi suggests austerity measures

Speaking at an event in Telangana on Sunday, PM Modi said petroleum products should be used cautiously in view of the geopolitical situation in West Asia.

“But, today, the need of the hour is also to use petrol, gas, diesel and such things with great restraint. We have to use imported petro products only as per need. This will not only save foreign exchange but reduce the adverse impact of war,” the Prime Minister said.

PM Modi said India had emerged among the leading countries in solar power generation and had made significant progress in ethanol blending in petrol. He also said the government was working towards wider LPG coverage, expansion of piped gas supply, and promotion of CNG-based systems.

“Due to all these efforts, India is dealing with the major energy crisis in the world,” he said.