Tuesday, March 10, 2026 | 02:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Govt seeks Lok Sabha nod for ₹2.81 trn gross additional expenditure in FY26

Govt seeks Lok Sabha nod for ₹2.81 trn gross additional expenditure in FY26

he second batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants was tabled in the Lok Sabha by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman

Parliament, Lok sabha

Representative Image

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Mar 10 2026 | 2:09 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The government on Tuesday sought Lok Sabha approval for gross additional expenditure of over Rs 2.81 trillion in current fiscal year.

The second batch of Supplementary Demands for Grants was tabled in the Lok Sabha by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.

"Approval of Parliament is sought to authorise gross additional expenditure of Rs 2,81,289.26 crore. Of this, the proposals involving net cash outgo aggregate to Rs 2,01,142.96 crore and gross additional expenditure, matched by savings of the Ministries/Departments or by enhanced receipts/recoveries aggregates to Rs 80,145.71 crore," said the Supplementary Demands for Grants.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Delivery man transports LPG cylinders on a cart

Commercial LPG shortage: Stocks can last only 1-2 days, say TN Hotels

Gyanesh Kumar, CEC

No eligible voter will be removed, says CEC Gyanesh Kumar in Kolkata

Devendra Fadnavis, Devendra, Fadnavis

Maharashtra to form DGP-led panel to curb social media defamation: Fadnavis

SC, Supreme Court

Supreme Court flags need for UCC to address complexities in personal laws

Leh curfew, curfew, Security, Leh Security, Ladakh Curfew

Curfew, internet ban in Meghalaya's West Garo Hills following violence

Topics : Nirmala Sitharaman Lok Sabha additional expenditure Finance minister Finance Ministry

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Mar 10 2026 | 2:09 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks to Buy TodayUno Minda Target PriceInnovision IPOGold and Silver Rate todayWeather TodayCoal India Target PriceUS-Iran War UpdatesGold and Silver ETFs