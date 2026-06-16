Tuesday, June 16, 2026 | 11:07 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Govt temporarily blocks Telegram messaging app ahead of Neet-UG re-exam

Govt temporarily blocks Telegram messaging app ahead of Neet-UG re-exam

Govt temporarily blocks Telegram messaging app ahead of Neet-UG re-exam

Neet telegram

| Image: Canva

BS Web Team New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2026 | 11:06 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The Union government has restricted access to messaging app Telegram till June 22 in order to prevent "cheating rackets" from defrauding candidates ahead of Neet (UG) 2026 re-examination on June 21.
 
The directions were issued under Section 69A of the IT Act, 2000, based on the recommendations of the National Testing Agency (NTA). 
 
A separate direction requires Telegram to disable, in India, the message-editing feature for messages already posted till 30 June 2026. NTA said the feature had been used to fabricate after-the-event “paper leak” evidence in respect of national examinations.
 
Why Telegram faces curbs
 
NTA said the measures were taken in the interest of public order in response to the organised use of Telegram by cheating rackets to target candidates appearing for the Neet (UG) 2026 re-examination.
 
 
The agency described the directions as a "last resort" after intermediate remedies, including channel-level take-downs, had not produced the required platform-level response.
 
The Indian Cyber Crime Coordination Centre (I4C), under the Ministry of Home Affairs, has been coordinating the operational response. NTA said I4C acted on inputs from the agency, State police forces including those of Bihar, Gujarat and Rajasthan, and its own monitoring of public channels and platforms.

More From This Section

Thunderstorm, New Delhi Thunderstorm

Rain, thunderstorms to continue across India; monsoon eyes further advance

Bhagwant Mann, Bhagwant, Punjab CM

Akal Takht declares Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann 'Guru Dokhi', summons MLAs

neet ug

Home Secretary reviews security, logistics for NEET re-exam on June 21

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said the state government will invest around ₹4,124 crore to develop multi-purpose stadiums with modern facilities in all 314 blocks of Odisha and establish a state-of-the-art sports complex

Odisha plans Sports Valley, stadiums in every block under ₹5,000-cr pushpremium

Suicides

39% students worry about stable jobs, SC-appointed task force finds

Topics : NEET NEET UG

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 16 2026 | 10:53 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks to Buy todayBSE vs NSE StockGold and Silver Rate TodayUS Air Force B-52 Bomber CrashFIFA World Cup 2026 Today ScheduleWaaree Energies QIP FundraiseBhagwant Mann Guru DokhiCBSE 10th Second Board Result 2026