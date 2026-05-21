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Home / India News / Govt to amend anti-doping law, proposes five-year jail for suppliers

Govt to amend anti-doping law, proposes five-year jail for suppliers

The amendments have been uploaded on the sports ministry's website for requisite feedback from the public

Mansukh Mandaviya

Mandaviya said the amended bill will be tabled in the next session of Parliament (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 21 2026 | 1:28 PM IST

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Sports Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Thursday said the National Anti Doping Act will be amended to criminalise trafficking and distribution of prohibited substances with a jail term of upto five years.

The amendments have been uploaded on the sports ministry's website for requisite feedback from the public.

"Whoever administers or applies to an athlete, for the purpose of or in connection with doping in sport...shall be punishable with imprisonment for a term which may extend to (five) years, or with fine which may extend up to (two lakh) rupees, or both," the amendment states.

Mandaviya said the amended bill will be tabled in the next session of Parliament.

 

"Doping is no longer just a sporting violation; it has evolved into an organised ecosystem exploiting athletes," Mandaviya said in an interaction with the media here.

"We only punish those who are consuming but suppliers need to be targetted as well," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Mansukh Mandaviya Doping drugs Drugs ban

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First Published: May 21 2026 | 1:28 PM IST

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