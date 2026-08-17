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Home / India News / Govt to fill two member posts in CCI; invites applications till Sept 28

Govt to fill two member posts in CCI; invites applications till Sept 28

The government has invited applications for filling posts for members at the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

Competition Commission of India, CCI, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, MCA, CCI quorum, Competition Act, Anil Agarwal, Deepak Anurag, antitrust cases, mergers and acquisitions, combinations, doctrine of necessity, Apple antitrust case, Zomato antitrust

Competition Commission of India

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 17 2026 | 6:39 PM IST

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The government has invited applications for filling posts for members at the Competition Commission of India (CCI).

The appointments will be for five years from the date of joining or till the age of 65 years, whichever is earlier, according to a notice by the Ministry of Corporate Affairs. The members will receive a consolidated monthly salary of Rs 5 lakh and will not be entitled to a house or car, according to a notice.

Eligible candidates can apply until September 28.

Applicants should have at least 15 years of professional experience and special knowledge in areas, including international trade, economics, commerce, law, finance, accountancy, management, industry, technology, public affairs or competition matters, including competition law and policy.

 

The Ministry of Corporate Affairs, in its notice, said, "A person of ability, integrity and standing... who in the opinion of the Central Government, may be useful to the Commission is eligible for appointment as a CCI member.

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The vacancies assume significance as CCI is set to see two members demit office in quick succession.

CCI member Anil Agarwal resigned and demitted office on July 14 after a nearly three-year tenure, while Member Deepak Anurag's term is due to end in September this year.

With both positions falling vacant, the fair trade regulator will be left with only two members, Chairperson Ravneet Kaur, with Sweta Kakkad as the other serving member, leaving it with a reduced strength to meet the quorum required for functioning.

Under Section 22(3) of the Competition Act, 2002, the CCI requires a minimum quorum of 3 members (including the Chairperson) to conduct meetings and make decisions on anti-trust, market conduct, or merger matters.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : CCI Competition Commission of India

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First Published: Aug 17 2026 | 6:39 PM IST