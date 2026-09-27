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Home / India News / Govt to support farmers hit by drought, floods, says Shivraj Chouhan

Govt to support farmers hit by drought, floods, says Shivraj Chouhan

Contingency plans had been prepared and shared with states to guide farmers on suitable crops to grow in shorter time during low rainfall, with seed banks, alternative arrangements in place, he said

Shivraj Singh Chouhan, Shivraj Singh, Shivraj

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shivraj Singh Chouhan (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Nagpur
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 27 2026 | 9:25 AM IST

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The Centre will provide all possible support to farmers reeling from drought and floods in various states, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan has said, noting that the country is witnessing adverse effects of climate change.

Contingency plans had been prepared and shared with states to guide farmers on suitable crops to grow in a shorter time during low rainfall, with seed banks and alternative arrangements in place, along with advisories issued to state governments, Chouhan told PTI Videos in Nagpur on Saturday.

The Maharashtra government has declared drought in 74 per cent of the state.

Chouhan said his ministry was in constant touch with the Maharashtra government over the drought situation. He said contingency plans for the affected districts were ready.

 

"We will provide every possible support to the farmers in coordination with the state government," he said.

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While some states in the country were dealing with floods, others have drought, the minister noted, adding, "We are witnessing adverse effects of climate change and we have to deal with them." "We are doing two kinds of things. First, for areas facing drought, our institutes like ICAR (Indian Council of Agricultural Research) and other institutions concerned have prepared contingency plans for each district. We have shared those with the state governments and informed the districts. If rainfall is low, the plans tell farmers which crops can be grown in a shorter time, which crops require less water, and what measures should be taken," Chouhan said.

The ministry has also set up seed banks, he said. "If one crop fails, we have prepared alternatives for the next crop and made interim arrangements. We have also issued advisories to state governments," he said.

As to the flood-affected areas, he said farmers need not worry. "The situation is serious, but we will get through it," he added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Sep 27 2026 | 9:25 AM IST