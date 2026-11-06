Grap III invoked in Delhi-NCR as AQI continues to remain 'very poor'

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Friday invoked Stage III of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) across Delhi-NCR with immediate effect, as air quality in the national capital remained in the ‘very poor’ category. According to CAQM’s live AQI dashboard, the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 382 at 4 pm. The Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB) classifies AQI readings between 301 and 400 as ‘very poor’, while readings between 401 and 500 fall in the ‘severe’ category. Delhi-NCR woke up to a thick layer of smog on Friday. The city's average AQI stood at 389 at 8 am, compared with 367 on Thursday, according to the CPCB.

Several monitoring stations recorded ‘severe’ air quality. IIT Delhi and Rohini recorded AQI readings of 474 each, while Punjabi Bagh reported an AQI of 465.

What restrictions does Grap-III impose?

Supreme Court flags vehicular emissions Earlier in the day, the Supreme Court raised concerns over vehicular emissions and their contribution to air pollution in Delhi-NCR while hearing a suo motu case on the regulatory framework governing air pollution. The plan also restricts the entry of diesel-operated BS-IV and older light and medium goods vehicles registered outside Delhi into the national capital. Schools in Delhi and specified NCR districts may shift to a hybrid mode of teaching for students up to Class 5. Authorities may also consider limiting physical attendance in government and private offices to 50 per cent, with the remaining employees working from home.

A bench comprising Chief Justice of India Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana questioned the effectiveness of existing measures to control pollution, given that the AQI continues to approach 400.

The bench raised concerns over heavy traffic on roads connecting Delhi with neighbouring areas, including Ghaziabad, Greater Noida, Gurugram and Faridabad.

"Look at the roads in Delhi and the roads connecting Delhi with the NCR. Take a look at any road and the kind of vehicles moving on them. That is the major problem," the Chief Justice said.

The CJI also questioned why pollution levels continued to rise despite several regulatory measures. "We keep talking, sometimes make statements and suggestions, but the point is that AQI is already touching 400," he said.

The Centre told the bench that restrictions on the entry of vehicles below Bharat Stage (BS)-VI emission standards were being implemented. It also cited measures such as linking pollution under control (PUC) certificates to their place of issuance and action against visibly polluting vehicles.