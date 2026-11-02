Grap Stage II restrictions imposed across Delhi-NCR as AQI hits 325

The Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) on Monday invoked Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (Grap) across the National Capital Region (NCR) with immediate effect after Delhi's Air Quality Index (AQI) climbed to 325 at 5 pm, entering the 'very poor' category.

In an order dated November 2, the CAQM said Delhi's AQI had risen sharply from 117 on October 31 to 261 on November 1 and 324 on November 2. The commission attributed the deterioration to unfavourable meteorological conditions.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) and the Indian Institute of Tropical Meteorology (IITM) have forecast that Delhi's AQI will remain in the 'very poor' category over the coming days, according to the order.

What does Stage II of Grap entail?

Under Stage II, authorities have been directed to intensify dust-control measures, including daily mechanical and vacuum sweeping of identified roads, preferably during night or early morning hours.

The number of shifts and operating hours of mechanised sweeping machines will be increased. CAQM said authorities must also ensure the proper disposal of collected dust at designated sites and landfills.

The order also mandates daily water sprinkling with dust suppressants on roads and right of ways before peak traffic hours, particularly along heavily congested corridors and intersections.

Authorities have been asked to undertake targeted measures to reduce pollution at identified hotspots across Delhi-NCR, based on the predominant sources of pollution in each area. Inspections at construction and demolition (C&D) sites will also be intensified to enforce dust-control measures.

Higher parking fees, staggered office timings

Stage II measures also include an increase in vehicle parking fees to discourage the use of private transport.

Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) have been directed to provide electric heaters, along with electricity supply points, to security, sanitation, horticulture and other staff working in residential complexes. The measure is aimed at preventing open burning of biomass and municipal solid waste during winter.

The order also provides for staggered office timings. The Delhi government and NCR state governments have been asked to stagger working hours for public offices and municipal bodies in Delhi and the districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad and Gautam Buddha Nagar.

Other NCR state governments may take a decision on staggering office timings in their respective areas. The Central government may also decide on staggered timings for its offices in Delhi-NCR The CAQM has directed all implementing agencies to continue enforcing measures under both Stage I and Stage II of Grap across the NCR.

Delhi's air quality deteriorates despite winter curbs

The latest deterioration comes a day after the expanded winter pollution-control measures came into force on November 1.

Delhi's AQI stood at 307 at 7 am on Monday, according to the Central Pollution Control Board's (CPCB's) real-time data, placing it in the 'very poor' category. Of the 58 monitoring stations with valid readings, 53 recorded AQI levels above 200 and 37 reported readings above 300.

The winter restrictions include curbs on the entry and operation of non-BS-VI vehicles registered outside Delhi, except CNG and electric vehicles and specified exempted categories. Vehicles are also required to carry valid Pollution Under Control Certificates under the 'No PUC, No Fuel' policy.

The winter action plan also provides for 50 per cent physical attendance in government and private offices, with the remaining employees working from home, along with restrictions on dust-generating demolition and outdoor construction activities from November 1 to January 31, subject to exemptions.

The Centre has also announced a complete suspension of construction and demolition activities across the NCR from November 5 to November 20.