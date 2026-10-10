The Supreme Court on earlier this week declined to interfere with proceedings before the Calcutta High Court challenging the proposed Great Nicobar Island infrastructure project, instead asking the High Court to hear the matter expeditiously on November 25-26 later this year.

A Bench headed by Chief Justice Surya Kant and comprising Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana did not accept the Centre’s request to halt the proceedings arising from a public interest litigation (PIL) filed by retired IAS officer Meena Gupta. The Centre had questioned Gupta’s locus standi and also pointed to earlier proceedings before the National Green Tribunal (NGT).

The development is significant because the Supreme Court has kept open judicial scrutiny of the statutory process underlying the project. During the hearing, Justice Bagchi also observed that preservation of culture is a constitutionally-protected fundamental right and raised the question of whether particularly vulnerable tribal communities should be assimilated into the mainstream or permitted to preserve their distinct identity. The observation, although made orally and not as a final finding on the merits, introduces a broader constitutional dimension to a dispute otherwise centred on PIL standing, forest rights and environmental approvals.

What has the Supreme Court actually decided?

The immediate order is procedural, not a judgment on the legality of the Great Nicobar project.

The Centre had approached the Supreme Court against the Calcutta High Court’s May 6 decision rejecting its preliminary objection to Gupta’s PIL. The Union had argued that Gupta was not a resident of the islands, had not been authorised by the affected tribal communities and lacked a sufficient personal connection with the alleged injury. It also relied on the project’s strategic and national importance.

The Court also indicated that the High Court should consider the larger questions rather than allowing the dispute to end solely on the threshold issue of maintainability.

“Indian Courts recognise and permit a person who is not a direct beneficiary to petition the Supreme Court or the High Courts even if they are not directly aggrieved,” Adv. Soham Goswami, counsel at SKV Law Offices told Business Standard.

He pointed to the M C Mehta and T N Godavarman cases, where the Supreme Court passed significant orders relating to the protection of the environment and of forests pursuant to petitions by lawyers.

The recent order, therefore, should not be read as a judicial clearance of the allegations against the project. Nor does it finally establish that Gupta has an unrestricted right to maintain the PIL. It means that the substantive challenge will remain open for adjudication before the High Court.

Why does PIL standing matter in this case?

Ordinarily, the rule of locus standi requires a person approaching a court to demonstrate an injury to a legal right or legally protected interest. PIL jurisprudence constitutes an exception to this traditional rule where a public injury or violation of collective rights is alleged.

In S.P. Gupta v Union of India (1981), the Supreme Court recognised that where public duties are allegedly violated and diffuse or collective rights are affected, a bona fide person having sufficient interest may approach the court even without suffering the injury personally. At the same time, the Court cautioned that PIL jurisdiction should not become a vehicle for private gain, political motivation, or oblique purposes.

The principle was subsequently accompanied by stronger procedural safeguards. In State of Uttaranchal v Balwant Singh Chaufal (2010), the Supreme Court directed courts to prima facie verify the credentials of PIL petitioners, examine the correctness of the allegations and ensure that substantial public interest is involved. It specifically warned against petitions motivated by personal gain, private motives or ulterior considerations.

Similarly, Janata Dal v H.S. Chowdhary (1992) emphasised that a person invoking PIL jurisdiction must act bona fide and possess sufficient interest; PIL cannot be used to pursue a private or political objective under the guise of public interest.

The Great Nicobar dispute therefore presents the two sides of PIL jurisprudence simultaneously: courts must prevent PIL from becoming an instrument to obstruct legitimate governmental action, but they must also ensure that strict standing requirements do not restrict the access to the courtroom where the alleged injury concerns vulnerable communities.

The Forest Rights Act makes the standing question more complex

The substantive challenge is closely connected with the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006.

Section 3 recognises several categories of forest rights, including community rights and habitat rights of Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups. Section 4 provides for recognition and vesting of such rights, while Section 4(5) prohibits eviction or removal of forest-dwelling Scheduled Tribes and other traditional forest dwellers until the recognition and verification procedure is complete.

Section 6 establishes the institutional process for recognition of rights. The Gram Sabha is the first level in the process, followed by the Sub-Divisional Level Committee and the District Level Committee.

This statutory structure is important because the legal issue is not merely whether tribal communities were physically displaced. It also concerns whether rights recognised by Parliament were properly identified, verified and dealt with before administrative decisions were taken.

However, In September, The ministry of Tribal Affairs said, “There is no provision for obtaining consent of the Gram Sabha for forest clearance for Stage-II forest clearance in the Scheduled Tribes and Other Traditional Forest Dwellers (Recognition of Forest Rights) Act, 2006 and Rules made thereunder. Therefore, such matters do not fall under the purview of the Ministry of Tribal Affairs.”. The status is still in deliberations.

Niyamgiri: Gram Sabha is not merely procedural

The strongest precedent on the substantive question remains Orissa Mining Corporation Ltd v Ministry of Environment & Forests (2013)

The Supreme Court held that the Gram Sabha had to consider whether the Dongria Kondh and other forest-dwelling communities possessed religious and cultural rights over the Niyamgiri hills and whether the proposed mining would affect those rights. The Court recognised that such rights could not be reduced to a technical administrative exercise.

“The Forest Rights Act, 2006 (“FRA”) requires the rights of forest-dwelling Scheduled Tribes (“STs”) and other traditional forest dwellers (“OTFDs”) to be recognised and verified through the statutory process before they can be deprived of their forest rights,” Reena Bajaj, Partner, Singhania & Co. told Business Standard.

Niyamgiri does not establish that every infrastructure project affecting tribal areas must produce the same result. Its significance for Great Nicobar is narrower but important: where legislation creates a statutory mechanism for recognising forest, community, habitat or cultural rights, compliance with that mechanism becomes legally material to subsequent administrative decisions.

A new constitutional dimension: right to preserve culture

The October 5 Supreme Court hearing has added another layer to the litigation. Justice Bagchi orally observed that preservation of culture is a constitutionally-protected fundamental right while discussing the distinct identity of the Shompen community, the community whose displacement concern has become the epicentre of the case. However, the observation must be treated more as a constitutional signal rather than a final declaration of law in the Great Nicobar case.

The constitutional framework is nevertheless relevant. Article 29(1) protects the right of any section of citizens having a distinct language, script or culture to conserve the same. Article 21, through its expansive interpretation, has also been used by the Supreme Court to protect dignity, livelihood and aspects of life beyond mere physical existence.

The question before the High Court may therefore extend beyond whether a statutory procedure was technically followed. If the alleged consequences concern the ability of a vulnerable indigenous community to maintain its distinctive relationship with its habitat and culture, the court may have to consider the interaction between statutory forest rights and constitutional protections.

Can national importance limit judicial review?

The Centre has repeatedly stressed the strategic and economic importance of the project. The Supreme Court hearing, however, brought an important distinction into focus: national security cannot automatically be equated with every commercial or infrastructure component of a project.

“National importance may influence how a court balances interests or moulds relief, but it does not take a project outside the statute. As the Calcutta High Court held, a project of huge expenditure must comply with the law and remains subject to judicial review,” Raheel Patel, Partner, Gandhi Law Associates told Business Standard.

Articles 32 and 226 form the constitutional basis for judicial review of State action. Consequently, the existence of a large public expenditure, strategic component or executive approval cannot by itself immunise governmental action from scrutiny where a statutory or constitutional violation is alleged.

What role will the NGT proceedings play?

The Centre also pointed to earlier proceedings before the National Green Tribunal concerning environmental clearance. The Supreme Court indicated that the NGT decisions could be placed before the High Court for consideration.

This raises the doctrines of res judicata, issue estoppel and principles against parallel adjudication, although their application cannot be assumed merely because different proceedings concern the same project.

The pertinent question to look at would be whether the High Court proceedings raise the same cause of action, involve substantially the same issues and seek relief that has already been conclusively adjudicated by a competent forum. A challenge based specifically on compliance with the FRA and constitutional rights of tribal communities may not necessarily be revoked merely because environmental clearance was previously considered by the NGT.

What happens next?

The Calcutta High Court is now expected to take up the connected proceedings on November 25-26. The substantive questions are likely to include whether the FRA rights-recognition process was lawfully completed, whether the Gram Sabha process satisfied statutory requirements, whether the relevant forest rights of the Shompen and Nicobarese communities were adequately considered, and what legal significance should be attached to the existing environmental clearances and NGT proceedings.

The answer will determine more than the fate of one infrastructure project. It could clarify how Indian courts balance PIL safeguards, statutory forest rights, cultural identity, and judicial review against the State’s legislative and executive authority over development works and national interest.