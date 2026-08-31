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Home / India News / Gujarat extends ban on sale of gutkha, paan masala till September 2027

Gujarat extends ban on sale of gutkha, paan masala till September 2027

The Gujarat government extended its ban on the manufacture, sale, storage and distribution of gutkha and tobacco-based paan masala until September 12, 2027

tobacco and cannabis, smoking

Strict legal action will be taken against those violating the order, the government said (Photo: AdobeStock)

Press Trust of India Ahmedabad
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 31 2026 | 3:53 PM IST

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The Gujarat government on Monday said it has extended the state-wide ban on the manufacture, storage, distribution, and sale of gutkha and paan masala containing tobacco or nicotine for another year starting September 13.

According to a notification by the Commissioner of Food Safety, the prohibition - in force since 2012 - will remain in place till September 12, 2027, to protect public health.

The prohibition will apply irrespective of the name under which such gutkha or paan masala is sold, and cover ingredients sold separately if they are intended to be mixed to prepare gutkha or paan masala as the final product.

 

Citing research by Tata Memorial Hospital, Tata Institute of Fundamental Research and 'HAMER', the government said consumption of gutkha and pan masala is carcinogenic and significantly increases the risk of oral cancer.

It also noted that the Global Adult Tobacco Survey report has flagged that 35 per cent of adults in the country consume tobacco, with 21 per cent using the smokeless variety.

Strict legal action will be taken against those violating the order, the government said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Gujarat Tobacco control Tobacco shops tobacco companies Tobacco industry

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First Published: Aug 31 2026 | 3:50 PM IST