A three-day strike by employees of Dakshin Haryana Bijli Vitran Nigam (DHBVN) has disrupted electricity supply across parts of Haryana, including Gurugram, Faridabad and Nuh, affecting water supply, household routines and industrial operations.

The strike, in effect since Wednesday, has seen the state’s power department register over 3,000 complaints of outages within the first 12 hours, PTI cited an official as saying on Thursday.

Power outages across Gurgaon have resulted in complaints going unattended, inverters running out of charge and industry units struggling to keep operations running. Reports of residents hitting the roads in protest against power cuts, which had spread across the city by Thursday night, filled social media.

Why are Haryana power employees on strike?

The trigger for the strike by the power employees was the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission's (HERC) decision granting a parallel electricity distribution licence to a private company for Gurugram and Nuh districts for 25 years.

The licence allows Eleven Power Private Limited to operate in two revenue districts, alongside the existing state-owned distribution companies. The strike, called by Haryana Bijli Karmchari and Engineers Joint Sangharsh Morcha, demands that the licence be revoked, arguing that the entry of a private distributor threatens the existing public distribution system.

40,000 electricity employees across the state have joined the strike, according to PTI, who claim the agitation is about safeguarding public electricity infrastructure, employees' jobs and consumers’ interests.

The unions have also raised concerns over the potential impact on employees, farmers and consumers if private distributors join the fray.

Haryana government, meanwhile, has opposed the licence and said it would challenge HERC’s decision before the Appellate Tribunal for Electricity. Energy Minister Anil Vij said the commission is an autonomous regulator empowered to consider applications under electricity laws, but said the government would pursue legal action to prevent the order from being implemented.

No water, no electricity

The strike has brought daily life in Gurugram to a near standstill, with several areas facing power cuts lasting more than 16 hours. With electricity supply disrupted, water pumps stopped working, leaving homes without running water, according to The Times of India.

Residents struggled with the twin crisis of dark homes and dry taps, while factories and commercial establishments faced disruptions.

Prolonged outages also triggered protests, with frustrated residents taking to the streets to demand the restoration of essential services. The disruption underscored how heavily the city’s households, water supply systems and businesses depend on uninterrupted electricity.

The report said around 1,800 manufacturing units in Gurgaon’s Sector 37 and Kadipur industrial areas faced disruptions after the strike on Wednesday night. Textile units, export houses, auto component manufacturers and suppliers of food to corporate and commercial establishments were reportedly affected.

“Power cuts at industrial units have brought machinery and production to a halt, impacting business operations. With operations suspended across hundreds of units, the risk of losses has increased,” Deepak Maini, chairman of the Progressive Federation of Trade and Industry (PFTI) was quoted by the report as saying.

Electricity supply was restored in many areas of Gurgaon on Thursday night following widespread protests by residents, according to Hindustan Times. Angry crowds surrounded the home of Haryana minister Rao Narbir Singh, following which the supply was restored within 30 minutes in the area.

Similar protests across the city have resulted in the restoration of power supplies in many areas, following intervention by the police and authorities, the report added.