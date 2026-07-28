Tuesday, July 28, 2026 | 05:45 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Gurugram likely to see 100 mm of rain as IMD issues red alert for Delhi-NCR

Gurugram likely to see 100 mm of rain as IMD issues red alert for Delhi-NCR

Gurugram is likely to record its first 100 mm-plus rainfall event as heavy rain batters Delhi-NCR. The IMD has issued a red alert, warning of severe waterlogging, thunderstorms and strong winds

Vehicle ply on a road amid heavy rain, in Noida, Tuesday, July 28, 2026.

Vehicle ply on a road amid heavy rain, in Noida, Tuesday, July 28, 2026. (Photo: PTI)

Akshita Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 28 2026 | 5:39 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Gurugram is likely to record its first 100 mm-plus rainfall event of the season within a two-hour window on Tuesday afternoon, raising the likelihood of severe waterlogging across the city as intense rain continued across Delhi-NCR.
 
The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Delhi-NCR, with its nowcast warning for extremely heavy rainfall remaining valid until 3.20 pm.
 
The IMD said moderate rain was occurring at many places, with heavy rain at isolated locations, accompanied by moderate to severe thunderstorms and lightning. Its district-level nowcast, issued at 3 pm, placed almost all districts of Delhi under a red warning and warned of wind speeds of 60-80 kmph in severe thunderstorm zones.
 
 
According to IMD observations till 2.30 pm, Mehrauli received 79 mm of rainfall, while Pragati Maidan recorded 46 mm.
 
The weather office advised people to move to safe buildings, avoid weak structures and stay away from water bodies, metal objects, power lines and trees during thunderstorms.

Also Read

tobacco farm, cigarettes

No assessment on whether higher tobacco taxes hurt farmers' incomes: Govt

x, Twitter

'X Money' launched for Premium X users across most US states: What to know

Anthropic

How Anthropic ended up paying $1.5 bn for training Claude on pirated books

Bhagirath Choudhary

Union minister returns ₹99 lakh subsidy taken from own ministry: Centre

Provident fund

PPF turned inactive after a missed Rs 500 deposit? Here's how to revive it

 
Rain disrupted traffic across Gurugram during the day. Long queues were reported from Sikanderpur, IFFCO Chowk, Ashoka Marg in Sushant Lok Phase 1 and the Millennium City Centre Metro Station-Bakhtawar Chowk stretch. Traffic also slowed on parts of NH-48 towards Manesar.
 
In Delhi, dark clouds covered the city through the morning as steady rain and gusty winds reduced visibility. Vehicles moved with headlights on while pedestrians took shelter under umbrellas and bus shelters.
 
Social media users reported traffic congestion from Greater Kailash-II to Savitri Cinema and Chirag Dilli, Hauz Khas and RK Puram, and from Sangam Vihar to Khanpur via MB Road on both carriageways.
 
The IMD said heavy rain is likely to continue over the next 24 hours. Rainfall activity is expected to weaken from July 30.
 

More From This Section

solar, solar power, china

Solar power curtailment of 8133 GWh in April-June this year: Govt

Delhi Rains, Rain, waterlogging

Heavy rain triggers waterlogging, traffic chaos in Delhi, red alert issued

social media, addiction, landmark trail, youtube videos

Parliamentary panel summons Meta, Google, X over social media regulation

Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrives to address the media on the first day of the Monsoon session of Parliament, in New Delhi. (@NarendraModi/YT via PTI Photo)

Centre-state govt jointly working to provide flood relief in Assam: PM Modi

Nitin Gadkari, Nitin, Gadkari

HC to hear Gadkari's plea against Meta, others over AI deepfakes on Aug 5

Topics : Gurugram Delhi-NCR Rainfall India Meteorological Department BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 28 2026 | 5:39 PM IST

Explore News

UPTET Results 2026Commonwealth Games 2026 Day 5 Live UpdatesStocks To Buy TodayQ1 Results TodayHUL Q1 PreviewSwiggy Instamart CEO Amitesh Jha ResignsCanara Bank Q1 ResultsMahadev Betting App CaseUpcoming Q1 ResultsBank of Baroda Data Leak