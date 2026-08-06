Gurugram police advise work from home as heavy rain floods key roads

Heavy rain lashed Gurugram from the early hours of Thursday, bringing relief from the humid weather but leaving large parts of the city waterlogged, causing massive traffic congestion. The situation prompted Gurugram Police to issue a work-from-home advisory for corporate offices and private establishments as authorities raced to manage traffic and ensure emergency services remained operational.

The downpour, which began around 2.40 am, inundated several key roads and intersections, including stretches of the Delhi-Jaipur highway. As office-goers and school students headed out during the morning rush hour, long queues of slow-moving vehicles were reported across the city.

Gurugram Police advise companies to allow work from home

With the India Meteorological Department (IMD) warning of continued heavy rainfall over the next few hours, Gurugram Police appealed to corporate employers to allow employees to work remotely wherever possible.

In its advisory, the police urged people to avoid unnecessary travel and use alternative routes to reduce congestion on already waterlogged roads.

"A reduction in the movement of non-essential vehicles will greatly assist our traffic management teams in maintaining smooth traffic flow and ensuring the uninterrupted operation of emergency services," the advisory said.

Waterlogging hits key roads across the city

Heavy rainfall led to water accumulation at several major intersections and service lanes, disrupting traffic across Gurugram. Among the worst-affected locations were:

- Rajiv Chowk

- IFFCO Chowk

- Sohna Road

- Delhi-Gurugram Expressway

- Several service lanes and low-lying stretches

According to the official 24-hour rainfall report, Sohna recorded the highest rainfall in the district at 110 mm, followed by 97 mm in Gurugram. Harsaru and Kadipur each received 74 mm, while Wazirabad recorded 55 mm and Manesar received 54 mm.

Commuters said traffic conditions deteriorated sharply during the morning rush hour, with vehicles crawling through flooded roads and cab fares surging as demand increased. Residents reported that while some schools switched to online classes for the day, many schoolchildren still faced long delays while travelling.

Police deploy teams to manage traffic

Gurugram Police said Station House Officers (SHOs) had been directed to remain on the ground and manage traffic movement across the city.

According to Gurugram Police Commissioner Sibash Kabiraj, traffic continued to move normally in most areas, although teams were deployed wherever congestion developed because of waterlogging or heavy rainfall.

"In anticipation of potential heavy traffic caused by waterlogging following continuous heavy rainfall since morning, all Station House Officers (SHOs) have been directed to manage traffic flow on the streets. Traffic is moving smoothly across most parts of the city. In areas where traffic is slow due to heavy rain or other factors, Gurugram Police teams are making every possible effort to ensure smooth traffic movement," Kabiraj said.

Police also advised commuters to stay updated through official traffic alerts before beginning their journeys.