Haldia port in Bengal designated as 41st immigration checkpost in India

The Union home ministry has designated Haldia seaport in West Bengal as an immigration checkpost making it the 41st such seaport in county, according to a gazette notification on Monday.

Last year in September, the Ministry designated 34 sea and river ports as immigration ports.

The Ministry issued the orders using it powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 4 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025 (13 of 2025).