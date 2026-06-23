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Haldia port in Bengal designated as 41st immigration checkpost in India

Last year in September, the Ministry designated 34 sea and river ports as immigration ports

Ministry of Home Affairs. (File Photo: ANI)

Ministry of Home Affairs. (File Photo: ANI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2026 | 3:23 PM IST

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The Union home ministry has designated Haldia seaport in West Bengal as an immigration checkpost making it the 41st such seaport in county, according to a gazette notification on Monday.

Last year in September, the Ministry designated 34 sea and river ports as immigration ports.

The Ministry issued the orders using it powers conferred by sub-section (1) of section 4 of the Immigration and Foreigners Act, 2025 (13 of 2025).

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : West Bengal immigration Ministry of Home Affairs

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First Published: Jun 23 2026 | 3:23 PM IST

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