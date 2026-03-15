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Home / India News / Haryana govt okays panels to ensure supply of commercial LPG as per need

Haryana govt okays panels to ensure supply of commercial LPG as per need

The deputy commissioners may also, on priority, allot commercial LPG cylinders for marriage functions as per need and priority

LPG, LPG cylinders, cylinder, cylinders

The Government of India is prioritising LPG for domestic cooking and essential sectors. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 15 2026 | 8:36 AM IST

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The Haryana government has approved committees headed by deputy commissioners of districts to ensure a steady supply of commercial LPG to essential categories such as hospitals and educational institutions, including hostels.

The deputy commissioners may also, on priority, allot commercial LPG cylinders for marriage functions as per need and priority.

The order issued by Additional Chief Secretary, Food and Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department, Raja Sekhar Vundru, stated that priority may be accorded to marriage functions of daughters.

The Government of India is prioritising LPG for domestic cooking and essential sectors, like hospitals, while restricting supply to non-essential commercial enterprises, including restaurants.

 

Vundru's order further stated that the committee may include the superintendent of police, chief medical officer, and district education officer as members, with the district food and supplies controller as member secretary.

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This committee may allot LPG based on urgency and priority, and also as per the availability of commercial LPG stock in the district, reads the order.

District Food and Supplies Controller (DFSCs) shall coordinate with the local officer of oil marketing companies to enable the availability of 20 per cent LPG stock, as per the order.

On Friday, Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini said that arrangements have been made to give priority to hospitals, educational institutions and other essential services in the supply of commercial gas cylinders.

He had held a meeting with senior officers of the Food, Civil Supplies and Consumer Affairs Department and representatives of oil companies to review the availability of fuel and gas in the state.

Saini had said that rumours were being spread about disruption in the supply of domestic LPG gas, petrol and diesel amid the ongoing conflict in West Asia.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Haryana lpg crisis lpg cylinder

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First Published: Mar 15 2026 | 8:36 AM IST

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