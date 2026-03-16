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Home / India News / HC gives Kejriwal, Sisodia time to reply to CBI plea, next hearing on Apr 6

HC gives Kejriwal, Sisodia time to reply to CBI plea, next hearing on Apr 6

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma listed the CBI's petition assailing the trial court's decision for hearing on April 6

Arvind Kejriwal, Arvind, Kejriwal

On February 27, the trial court discharged Kejriwal, Sisodia and 21 others, pulling up the CBI (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 16 2026 | 1:24 PM IST

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The Delhi High Court on Monday granted time to former Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal, his deputy Manish Sisodia and 21 others to respond to the CBI's petition challenging their discharge in the liquor policy case.

Justice Swarana Kanta Sharma listed the CBI's petition assailing the trial court's decision for hearing on April 6.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta, appearing for the agency, said the trial court's "perverse" order "cannot remain on record even for a second more than necessary" and that Kejriwal and others should not be given more than a week's time to file their response.

Reply is not necessary when the entire record of the trial court was available, he said.

 

Senior counsel appearing for the AAP leader informed that they have already approached the Supreme Court challenging the matter.

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"I have not received any stay yet.. till the court gets an order staying the proceedings, the case has to proceed," the court observed.

The senior lawyers appearing for the accused persons said there was no urgency and they should be given a reasonable time to file their replies.

On February 27, the trial court discharged Kejriwal, Sisodia and 21 others, pulling up the CBI by saying its case was wholly unable to survive judicial scrutiny and stood discredited in its entirety.

The trial court ruled that the alleged conspiracy was nothing more than a speculative construct resting on conjecture and surmise, devoid of any admissible evidence, and therefore, to compel the accused to face the rigours of a full-fledged criminal trial in the stark absence of any legally admissible material did not serve the ends of justice.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Arvind Kejriwal Manish Sisodia CBI Liquor law

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First Published: Mar 16 2026 | 1:24 PM IST

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