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Home / India News / HC seeks Centre's stand on Gymkhana members plea against eviction notice

HC seeks Centre's stand on Gymkhana members plea against eviction notice

Justice Avneesh Jhingan issued notice to the central government on applications seeking a stay on the operation of the show-cause notice

Delhi gymkhana club

The notice directed the club and all persons concerned occupying the premises to submit their response by July 7 and appear for a personal hearing on the same day at 2.30 pm | Image: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2026 | 11:43 AM IST

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The Delhi High Court on Monday sought the stand of the Centre on pleas by Delhi Gymkhana Club members and staff against the show-cause notice for eviction from its 27.3-acre premises on Safdarjung Road here.

Justice Avneesh Jhingan issued notice to the central government on applications seeking a stay on the operation of the show-cause notice, and asked Solicitor General Tushar Mehta to ensure that the July 7 hearing before the Estate Officer is adjourned to a day after the next date of hearing in court on July 28.

SG Mehta said the Centre would file its response to the applications.

 

Noting that a hearing before the Estate Officer was scheduled for July 7, he added, "They can seek an adjournment there."  "Mr Mehta, we are keeping this for the date already fixed (in the main case). Just see it (Estate Officer's hearing) is adjourned beyond that date," Justice Jhingan told the law officer.

The pleas by Vijay Khurana and Delhi Gymkhana Club Ltd Staff Welfare Association form part of their pending lawsuit following the Land and Development Office's (L&DO) May 22 order terminating the perpetual lease deed and asking the colonial-era club to return its land by June 5 on grounds of strengthening and securing defence infrastructure.

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On June 29, the L&DO under the Union Housing and Urban Affairs Ministry issued a show-cause notice to the club, asking it to explain why an eviction order should not be passed against it under the Public Premises (Eviction of Unauthorised Occupants) Act, 1971.

The notice, issued by Estate Officer Bipin Kumar Singh, directed the club and all persons concerned occupying the premises to submit their response by July 7 and appear for a personal hearing on the same day at 2.30 pm.

The move came more than a month after the Centre told the Delhi High Court on May 26 that it would not take forceful possession of the 27.3-acre premises by June 5, which is required for "strengthening and securing defence infrastructure".

Mehta then said that the Centre would take over the club's land in accordance with the procedure established by law.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Delhi Gymkhana Club Delhi High Court Centre central government

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First Published: Jul 06 2026 | 11:43 AM IST

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