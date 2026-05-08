Health Ministry activates precautionary surveillance amid hantavirus

The Union Health Ministry has activated precautionary surveillance measures, even as it closely monitors the evolving situation relating to cases of hantavirus infection reported onboard the cruise ship MV Hondius, according to sources close to the development.

The ministry is monitoring the situation in coordination with the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme (IDSP), World Health Organization (WHO), and other international health authorities.

This comes after a total of eight probable cases of hantavirus infection were reported onboard the Dutch expedition cruise ship MV Hondius, according to preliminary information shared by the WHO under the International Health Regulations (IHR) framework.

“Five of these have been laboratory confirmed, while three deaths have also been reported. WHO was notified of the incident in the first week of this month,” sources added.

A senior official in the know stated that information received through IHR channels indicates that two Indian nationals are currently onboard the vessel.

“Both individuals are presently asymptomatic and are under observation in accordance with established international health protocols,” the official added.

In view of the evolving situation and as a precautionary public health measure, the Public Health Emergency Operations Centre (PHEOC) under IDSP of the NCDC convened a high-level review meeting involving senior officials from IDSP and IHR-NFP India to assess the situation and review preparedness measures.

“The Union Health Ministry remains vigilant and is maintaining close coordination with WHO and other international partners,” the official quoted above said. Sources added that necessary public health measures are also being undertaken proactively to safeguard the health and wellbeing of Indian citizens.

According to the WHO, the virus involved is the Andes strain of hantavirus, which is known to have limited capability of human-to-human transmission and generally requires close and prolonged contact for spread.

“WHO has assessed the current public health risk as low, while indicating that additional cases may be reported due to the relatively long incubation period associated with the infection,” officials added.