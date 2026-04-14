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Home / India News / Healthcare hit across Rajasthan as private doctors go on daylong strike

Healthcare hit across Rajasthan as private doctors go on daylong strike

The impact was visible across small and large private hospitals while some hospitals even suspended emergency services

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In Jaipur, private hospitals remained shut for OPD services since morning | Representative Image

Press Trust of India Jaipur
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 14 2026 | 2:43 PM IST

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Medical services in private hospitals across Rajasthan took a hit on Tuesday as doctors went on a strike following the arrest of a hospital director in Jaipur.

Responding to a call by the Indian Medical Association (IMA), Rajasthan Chapter, private hospitals and nursing homes went on a strike from 8 am on April 14 to 8 am on April 15.

In Jaipur, private hospitals remained shut for OPD services since morning. Patients who were already admitted, however, received treatment.

The impact was visible across small and large private hospitals. Some hospitals even suspended emergency services.

Authorities strengthened arrangements in government hospitals in view of the strike.

 

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In several hospitals, notices were put up informing patients about the suspension of OPD services for the day. Some patients who reached hospitals were seen making enquiries before leaving for government hospitals.

"The protest is part of a symbolic strike, and doctors have indicated that further agitation may follow," Dr Vijay Kapoor, the president of Private Hospitals and Nursing Homes Association, said.

On Monday, the IMA, along with the association, held an emergency meeting and decided to suspend medical services for 24 hours in protest against the arrest of Dr Sondev Bansal.

Dr Bansal was arrested in Jaipur in connection with an alleged fraud case.

The hospitals have also suspended the Rajasthan Government Health Scheme (RGHS) for an indefinite period.

The striking doctors have demanded the state government clear payments under the scheme.

There are nearly 3,000 private hospitals and nursing homes in the state, Dr Kapoor said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : rajasthan hospitals Healthcare in India Healthcare sector Strikes

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First Published: Apr 14 2026 | 2:43 PM IST

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