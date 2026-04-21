Heatwave days to rise across India; IMD warns of rain, storms this week

Delhi residents woke up to warmer conditions on Tuesday as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a heatwave alert for parts of the national capital.

With clear skies forecast, parts of Delhi-NCR are likely to see temperatures rise, with the maximum expected to hover between 40 and 42 degrees Celsius, and the minimum between 22 and 24 degrees Celsius.

Higher number of heatwave days this year: IMD

India is likely to see a higher-than-normal number of heatwave days this year, particularly across the Indo-Gangetic plains, eastern coastal regions and parts of western India, the IMD said on Monday.

Speaking to PTI, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra, Director General of IMD, said several regions are expected to record temperatures exceeding 40 degrees Celsius, even if they do not meet formal heatwave criteria.

He noted that regions such as Vidarbha in Maharashtra typically record temperatures of 41 to 42 degrees Celsius during this time of the year, while states such as Uttar Pradesh and Haryana can see temperatures ranging between 40 degrees Celsius and 44 degrees Celsius in May. “We should be prepared for such high-temperature days,” he said.

To mitigate the impact, the weather department has been disseminating alerts through multiple channels, including WhatsApp groups targeting outdoor workers such as street vendors and agricultural labourers. Display boards have also been installed in public places to communicate heat warnings and safety measures.

Rainfall, thunderstorms to continue

Even as heatwave conditions intensify, several parts of the country are expected to receive rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds over the coming days.

Heavy to very heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places over Arunachal Pradesh, with heavy rainfall expected over Assam and Meghalaya. Thunder squalls with wind speeds of 50–60 kmph, gusting up to 70 kmph, are likely over Bihar on select days.

Isolated to scattered light to moderate rainfall with thunderstorms and gusty winds (30–50 kmph) is expected across regions including Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Jharkhand, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Vidarbha, and parts of South India such as Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh.

Hailstorm activity is also likely in isolated pockets of Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, Chhattisgarh, Telangana, and parts of Maharashtra.

Warnings issued as mercury rises

The IMD has forecast a gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 3 to 4 degrees Celsius over northwest India during the next few days, with a 2 to 3 degrees Celsius increase expected across central and western parts thereafter. No significant change is expected in other regions.

Alongside heatwave conditions, hot and humid weather is likely over coastal Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Kerala and West Bengal. Warm night conditions are also expected in isolated pockets across Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha and Vidarbha.