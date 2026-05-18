Heatwave grips northwest, central India; Delhi likely to see 45°C this week

Large parts of northwest and central India are likely to continue reeling under heatwave to severe heatwave conditions this week, with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting a further rise in maximum temperatures by 3-5 degrees Celsius across many regions till May 21.

The Met Department said heatwave conditions are expected over Rajasthan, Punjab, Haryana, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Chhattisgarh and Telangana over the next several days.

Heatwave alert across northern plains

According to the IMD, heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are likely to prevail in Uttar Pradesh between May 19 and May 23. Rajasthan is expected to remain under heatwave conditions till May 23.

Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi are also likely to witness heatwave conditions during May 18-23. Madhya Pradesh and the Vidarbha region may continue to experience extreme heat till May 21, while Chhattisgarh could see heatwave conditions on May 20 and 21.

The IMD has forecast a gradual rise in maximum temperatures by 3-5 degrees Celsius over many parts of northwest India till May 21, which may further intensify hot weather conditions across the region. Temperatures over parts of east and northeast India and Telangana are also likely to rise by 2-3 degrees Celsius till May 19.

Warm night conditions are likely to prevail over west Rajasthan on May 17 and 18.

Rain, thunderstorms likely in several regions

While heatwave conditions persist across the northern plains, several parts of Northeast, south and east India are expected to witness widespread rainfall activity accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds.

Assam, Meghalaya, Arunachal Pradesh, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura are likely to receive widespread rainfall over the coming days, with heavy to very heavy rainfall expected in parts of the region.

In south India, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal and parts of Karnataka, Telangana and Andhra Pradesh are likely to witness thunderstorms accompanied by moderate rainfall through the week.

Bihar, Jharkhand, Odisha and West Bengal may also witness thunderstorms and gusty winds, with thundersquall activity reaching up to 70 kmph likely over Bihar, Odisha and Jharkhand between May 19 and 20.

Delhi weather forecast

The weather department has issued a yellow alert or “watch” for Delhi for May 19 and 20, warning of heatwave conditions at several places as maximum temperatures are expected to hover between 43 and 45 degrees Celsius over the next few days.

The national capital is likely to witness a gradual rise in both maximum and minimum temperatures by 2-3 degrees Celsius during the next three days, with no significant relief thereafter.

Delhi’s maximum temperature is expected to remain between 43 degrees Celsius and 45 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature may settle between 25 degrees Celsius and 27 degrees Celsius under mainly clear skies on Monday.

A heatwave is generally declared when the maximum temperature of a station in plains reaches 40-45 degrees Celsius. Severe heatwave conditions occur when temperatures rise further and cross 47 degrees Celsius in some areas.