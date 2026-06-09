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Home / India News / Heatwave intensifies over Delhi, northwest India; monsoon advances further

Heatwave intensifies over Delhi, northwest India; monsoon advances further

Temperatures are expected to rise across north and central India over the next two days before thunderstorms and rain bring relief; meanwhile southwest monsoon has advanced further into India

heatwave

The IMD has warned of heatwave conditions over Delhi and adjoining areas till June 10 (PTI Photo)

Shreya Keshri New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 09 2026 | 8:52 AM IST

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Delhi is bracing for an intense spell of heat on Tuesday with the India Meteorological Department (IMD) forecasting heatwave conditions in the national capital and several states of northwest India over the next two days.
 
Meanwhile, the southwest monsoon has advanced into much of South India and parts of the Northeast, and conditions remain favourable for further advancement into more parts of central India, the east coast and the remaining northeastern states over the next few days.

Delhi braces for hotter days

Delhi is expected to remain under partly cloudy skies on Tuesday, but hot and dry conditions are likely to dominate. The IMD has forecast maximum temperatures between 42 degrees Celsius and 44 degrees Celsius, with sustained surface winds of 20-30 kmph and gusts reaching up to 40 kmph during the day.
 
 
The IMD has warned of heatwave conditions over Delhi and adjoining areas till June 10. However, weather conditions are expected to change from June 11, when a fresh spell of thunderstorm activity is forecast over Delhi and neighbouring states.
 
According to the IMD, Delhi may witness very light rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds reaching 40-50 kmph, gusting to 60 kmph, from June 11 onwards.

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The IMD has also forecast thundersqualls over Delhi, Haryana, Punjab and parts of Rajasthan later this week, with wind speeds reaching 50-60 kmph and gusting up to 70 kmph.

Monsoon advances deeper into India

While northern India battles rising temperatures, the southwest monsoon continues its advance across the country. 
 
The IMD said monsoon had advanced further into additional parts of the west-central and east-central Arabian Sea, Maharashtra, Karnataka, Andhra Pradesh and Telangana. Conditions remain favourable for further progress into more parts of Maharashtra, Karnataka, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, West Bengal and Sikkim over the next two to three days.

Heavy rain likely over south and Northeast

The IMD has forecast widespread rainfall over Kerala, Karnataka, Lakshadweep and Telangana, with heavy to very heavy rainfall likely in several areas.
 
In the Northeast, widespread rain is expected across Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura. Very heavy rainfall is likely over parts of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya. 

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Topics : IMD weather forecast weather forecast Delhi weather monsoons

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First Published: Jun 09 2026 | 8:51 AM IST

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