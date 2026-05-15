Heatwave to intensify in north India; rain likely in south, Northeast

India is likely to witness sharply contrasting weather conditions on Friday, with heatwave conditions expected to intensify across parts of north and west India, while several southern and northeastern states may experience heavy rain, thunderstorms and gusty winds.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast a gradual rise in temperatures over northwest, central and eastern India in the coming days, alongside widespread rainfall activity across southern and northeastern parts of the country.

Heatwave conditions to intensify in northwest, central India

Heatwave conditions are expected to intensify over northwest and central India. Rajasthan remains the core heatwave region, while parts of Madhya Pradesh, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Chandigarh, Delhi, Vidarbha, Marathwada, Gujarat and Maharashtra are likely to experience prolonged hot conditions over the next few days.

Warm night conditions are also expected to prevail in parts of Madhya Pradesh and Rajasthan.

According to the IMD, maximum temperatures are likely to rise gradually by 3-5 degrees Celsius across northwest India till May 17, while central India is expected to witness a rise of 2-4 degrees Celsius till May 16.

Heavy rainfall likely in south and the Northeast

Heavy rainfall activity accompanied by thunderstorms and gusty winds is likely to remain concentrated over the Northeast, including Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, along with parts of Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim. Southern states such as Kerala, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka are also expected to witness active weather conditions, with heavy rain at isolated places.

The weather department has forecast heavy rainfall in parts of the Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Puducherry, Karaikal, Kerala, Mahe and parts of Karnataka on Friday.

Delhi weather forecast

The national capital is expected to witness a renewed spell of intense heat after a brief phase of thunderstorm activity, with maximum temperatures likely to remain above 40 degrees Celsius through next week, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD).

The Met Department has forecast a partly cloudy sky with a possibility of very light to light rain accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong winds reaching speeds of 30-40 kmph on Friday.

The maximum temperature is expected to settle between 40 and 42 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature will hover between 23 and 25 degrees Celsius.