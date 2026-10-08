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Home / India News / Heavy deployment by CAPF, Delhi Police ahead of Oct 10 CJP protest: Details

Heavy deployment by CAPF, Delhi Police ahead of Oct 10 CJP protest: Details

Security has been intensified across Delhi ahead of the CJP's proposed October 10 protest, with authorities preparing for large crowds and possible movement from neighbouring states

New Delhi: Police and security personnel barricade a road during a protest against the CEC

New Delhi: Police and security personnel barricade a road during a protest against the CEC | Image: PTI

Sarjna Rai New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Oct 08 2026 | 2:13 PM IST

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 Security is being tightened across Delhi ahead of Saturday’s proposed protest by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP), with a major deployment of Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) reportedly planned across the national capital.
 
According to the Hindustan Times, around 11,000 additional CAPF personnel are being deployed in Delhi, taking the total central force presence to around 26,000. The additional deployment has been approved for October 8 to 12 as authorities prepare for the October 10 protest.
 

Why is the CJP protesting?

 
The CJP is set to hold a protest in Delhi on October 10 against Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar and the Election Commission, with Jantar Mantar proposed as the venue. The Delhi demonstration follows a similar protest in Mumbai on October 2.
 
 
The planned protest follows wider demonstrations by the opposition parties and civil society groups, who have been demanding Kumar’s resignation over allegations of irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls.
 

How are Delhi Police preparing?

 
The security arrangements include a large deployment of central forces as well as additional Delhi Police personnel. NDTV reported that around 20,000 Delhi Police personnel will be deployed during the protest.

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An additional 110 CAPF companies have been provided to Delhi Police. These include 85 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) companies, 10 Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB) companies, seven Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP) companies, seven Rapid Action Force (RAF) companies and one Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) company.
 
At least five of the companies deployed will comprise only women personnel, according to the reports, as a significant section of those expected to participate in the protest are women.
 
Authorities are also preparing measures to control movement into central Delhi and monitor potential gathering points. These include:
 
  • Border surveillance: Police will keep a closer watch on routes from Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, with barricades planned at entry points, according to Hindustan Times
  • CCTV and facial recognition: NDTV reported that surveillance will be carried out through CCTV cameras and facial-recognition systems
  • Transport monitoring: Police are expected to monitor buses travelling towards the New Delhi district, while railway stations and bus terminals will also remain under surveillance.
  • Neighbouring states on alert: Uttar Pradesh and Haryana, among other neighbouring states, have been asked to remain alert during the protest
 

Metro, markets may face restrictions

 
The security measures could also affect public transport and movement in central Delhi. NDTV reported that authorities may close some metro stations and shut markets if necessary.
 
Delhi Police have not yet granted permission for the October 10 protest, according to the Hindustan Times. The report said authorities have discussed temporary detention facilities in case large numbers of protesters arrive and refuse to disperse.  

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Topics : border security Protest Jantar Mantar CAPF Delhi Police

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First Published: Oct 08 2026 | 2:13 PM IST