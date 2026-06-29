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Home / India News / Heavy overnight showers lash Mumbai suburbs; over 100 mm rain recorded

Heavy overnight showers lash Mumbai suburbs; over 100 mm rain recorded

According to the BMC, Veena Nagar in the eastern suburb of Mulund recorded a staggering 160.4 mm of rain, while Versova in the western suburbs logged 156.8 mm

Mumbai rains

People cross a road under umbrellas during heavy rainfall, in Mumbai (PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India Mumbai
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 29 2026 | 10:03 AM IST

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Intense overnight showers lashed Mumbai's suburbs on Monday, with several areas receiving over 100 mm in just four hours, triggering waterlogging and traffic disruptions in some pockets, civic officials said.

As per data shared by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), Veena Nagar in the eastern suburb of Mulund recorded a staggering 160.4 mm of rain, while Versova in the western suburbs logged 156.8 mm.

The suburbs witnessed a downpour from midnight to 4 am, causing waterlogging on stretches of LBS Road in Mulund and the Andheri subway, affecting vehicular movement for some time, officials said.

The BMC's automatic weather stations recorded the highest rainfall in the eastern suburbs, with Maharashtra Nagar School in Mankhurd receiving 123.4 mm of rain, followed by Paspoli Municipal School in Powai (122 mm), Mithagar Municipal School in Mulund (120.8 mm) and the S Ward office (120.6 mm).

 

In the western suburbs, the Versova pumping station recorded 121.6 mm of rain, followed by Marol fire station (108.4 mm), Pratiksha Nagar Municipal School in Oshiwara (108 mm) and Malpa Dongari Municipal School in Andheri (104 mm), officials said.

The island city received moderate showers, with Matunga witnessing the highest rainfall at 53.4 mm, followed by Rawali Camp (46.72 mm), Dadar fire station (45.6 mm), Malabar Hill (37.2 mm) and Nair Hospital (33.77 mm).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Mumbai Mumbai rains BMC Waterlogging

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First Published: Jun 29 2026 | 10:03 AM IST

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