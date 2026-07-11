Heavy rain batters Uttarakhand; 120 roads shut, 100 pilgrims rescued

Landslides triggered by heavy rainfall blocked 120 roads, including three national highways, across Uttarakhand, while around 100 pilgrims were escorted to safety with ropes across a washed-out stretch of the Yamunotri National Highway after the route remained cut off for two days.

According to the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), a massive accumulation of debris completely blocked the highway at Syanachatti in Uttarkashi district on Thursday after incessant rain triggered a landslide that washed away nearly 100 metres of the road.

Rescue personnel secured a rope along an alternative path and carefully guided the stranded travellers across one by one.

The national highway had been blocked for two days, the officials said, adding that repair work is underway but is being hampered by continuous rain and fresh debris and stones falling from the hillside.

Uttarkashi District Magistrate Prashant Arya inspected the affected site on Saturday and directed officials to promptly complete the construction of an alternative route to restore traffic on the national highway at the earliest.

He also instructed National Highway Division Executive Engineer Manoj Rawat to complete the bridge over the Yamuna River at Syanachatti within a week.

Emphasising that the safety of pilgrims and local residents remains the administration's top priority, Arya directed officials to ensure adequate ropes, solar lights and other safety measures at vulnerable points along the alternative pedestrian route.

According to the State Emergency Operation Centre (SEOC), the Rishikesh-Kedarnath National Highway is blocked near Sirobagar in Rudraprayag district due to debris, while the Kotdwar-Satpuli National Highway remains obstructed in Pauri district. Clearance operations are underway on both routes.

A total of 120 roads across the state are blocked for traffic due to landslides.

The SEOC also reported that a pickup vehicle carrying vegetables was damaged after being struck by debris falling from a hillside on the Gumkhal-Satpuli road late on Friday night. All three occupants, including the driver, escaped unhurt.

The Dehradun Meteorological Centre said several parts of the state received heavy rainfall over the past 24 hours. Kirtinagar recorded the highest rainfall at 135 mm, followed by Satpuli (116 mm), Loharkhet (89 mm), Yameshwar (71 mm), Song (67 mm), Pokhari (63 mm), Nandkesari (55.6 mm), Rikhnikhal and Dewal (53.5 mm each), and Thalisain (53 mm).