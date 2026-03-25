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Home / India News / High-powered panels begin their review meetings on West Asia conflict

High-powered panels begin their review meetings on West Asia conflict

Sources in the know said that the officials did a stock taking of the prevailing situation and will now regularly meet to further devise strategies and other response to the crisis

Modi, Narendra Modi
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March 22, 2026, Prime Minister Narendra Modi chairs a high-level meeting to review the situation related to petroleum, crude, gas, power, and fertiliser sectors in view of the evolving West Asia situation. (File photo:PTI)

Sanjeeb Mukherjee New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 25 2026 | 11:25 PM IST

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A day after Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced the formation of seven high-powered panels of secretaries to mitigate the impact of the West Asia conflict and improve the resilience of the Indian economy, a few of them held their initial meetings on Wednesday. 
The officials took stock of the prevailing situation and will now meet regularly to devise strategies and responses to the crisis. More interaction with the media is also being planned, where a greater number of ministries, beyond those currently involved, may participate, said sources in know.  
For fertilisers, sources said the government believes that as April is usually a lean period, actual demand will start from the middle of May. So far, in March, India is expected to produce 1.7-1.8 million tonnes of urea, against normal production of 2.4-2.5 million tonnes. Also, 90 per cent of the 1.35 million tonnes of urea imports contracted in February will arrive by March-end, which should add to availability. 
Sources said with Saudi Arabia, India has a five-year long-term contract for three million tonnes of diammonium phosphate (DAP) imports annually, which will continue unabated as there is no force majeure clause. Moreover, supplies from Russia, which has emerged as one of the main suppliers of urea, DAP, and NPK, have continued uninterrupted via the Cape of Good Hope. 
Supplies from Morocco, a key DAP supplier, have also continued unhindered via the Cape of Good Hope. Sources said the country is well placed to meet peak fertiliser demand starting May 15, subject to the timely and normal progress of the southwest monsoon. It has also put in place a system to flag abnormal sales patterns and is monitoring fertiliser sales across 664 districts.
 
The other panels — on strategic issues including defence, external affairs, and public order; on economy, finance, and supply chain-related issues including exports and imports; on petroleum, LNG, LPG, and energy; on fertiliser and agriculture inputs; on prices and supply of essential commodities; on transport and logistics (civil aviation, shipping, and railways); and on information, communication, and public engagement — will also hold their meetings.
Topics : Narendra Modi West Asia War Conflict lpg crisis