High-powered panels begin their review meetings on West Asia conflict

The officials took stock of the prevailing situation and will now meet regularly to devise strategies and responses to the crisis. More interaction with the media is also being planned, where a greater number of ministries, beyond those currently involved, may participate, said sources in know.

For fertilisers, sources said the government believes that as April is usually a lean period, actual demand will start from the middle of May. So far, in March, India is expected to produce 1.7-1.8 million tonnes of urea, against normal production of 2.4-2.5 million tonnes. Also, 90 per cent of the 1.35 million tonnes of urea imports contracted in February will arrive by March-end, which should add to availability.

Sources said with Saudi Arabia, India has a five-year long-term contract for three million tonnes of diammonium phosphate (DAP) imports annually, which will continue unabated as there is no force majeure clause. Moreover, supplies from Russia, which has emerged as one of the main suppliers of urea, DAP, and NPK, have continued uninterrupted via the Cape of Good Hope.

Supplies from Morocco, a key DAP supplier, have also continued unhindered via the Cape of Good Hope. Sources said the country is well placed to meet peak fertiliser demand starting May 15, subject to the timely and normal progress of the southwest monsoon. It has also put in place a system to flag abnormal sales patterns and is monitoring fertiliser sales across 664 districts.