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Home / India News / Hike in bulk diesel prices withdrawn for Gujarat fishermen after state push

Hike in bulk diesel prices withdrawn for Gujarat fishermen after state push

The price of premium or higher-grade petrol was increased on Friday by Rs 2 per litre, while the rate of bulk diesel sold to industrial users was hiked by Rs 22.43 a litre

fishing fishermen fisherman fish

The state urged that fishermen be considered on par with retail customers | Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India Gandhinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 22 2026 | 9:03 AM IST

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The latest hike in bulk diesel prices has been withdrawn for Gujarat's fishermen after the state took up the matter with the Centre, Fisheries Minister Jitu Vaghani said.

The price of premium or higher-grade petrol was increased on Friday by Rs 2 per litre, while the rate of bulk diesel sold to industrial users was hiked by Rs 22.43 a litre, reflecting the spike in global oil prices amid the West Asia conflict.

Vaghani on Saturday said the Gujarat government had urged the Centre to offer relief to the fisheries sector by considering a "special exception" and withdrawing the increase of Rs 22.43 per litre in the price of bulk diesel used in fishermen's boats.

 

The state urged that fishermen be considered on par with retail customers, he said.

"Under the guidance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the Centre has accepted this reasonable representation of the fishermen of Gujarat. The Centre has instructed Bharat Petroleum to withdraw the increase of Rs 22.43 in the price of diesel used in fishermen's boats, an official release said.

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"So, the fishermen of the state will now receive diesel at the previously decided concessional rate," it added.

The Gujarat government had signed a pact with the public sector undertaking Bharat Petroleum to ensure diesel for fishermen at a discounted price. However, the PSU recently increased the diesel price for fishermen by Rs 22.43 per litre.

"A representation was made to Vaghani, MLAs, local leaders and various fisheries organisations. Considering the seriousness of the matter, Vaghani, under the guidance of the chief minister, made a representation to the Centre to intervene in the matter," the release said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Gujarat Fishermen Indian fishermen

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First Published: Mar 22 2026 | 9:03 AM IST

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