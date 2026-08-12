Himachal adds 60 paise cess on petrol, diesel for widow, orphan welfare

The Himachal Pradesh government has imposed a widow and orphan cess of 60 paise per litre on petrol and high-speed diesel, with the levy coming into effect from midnight on August 11. The cess will be collected at the first point of sale of petrol and high-speed diesel in the state.

The State Taxes and Excise Department notified the levy on Tuesday under Section 6-A of the Himachal Pradesh Value Added Tax Act, 2005. The move comes months after the Himachal Pradesh Legislative Assembly passed an amendment allowing the state government to impose a widow and orphan cess of up to ₹5 per litre on petrol and high-speed diesel.

Why has Himachal Pradesh introduced the cess?

The cess is intended to create a dedicated and predictable source of funding for welfare measures aimed at widows and orphaned children.

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu introduced the proposal during the state Budget Session in March 2026 . The government said a dedicated cess would provide a steady source of funding for welfare programmes, instead of relying entirely on annual budgetary allocations. Himachal Pradesh already runs welfare schemes for widows and orphaned children. The new levy is intended to provide an additional source of revenue for these programmes.

What will be the impact on fuel prices?

The additional levy will marginally increase fuel costs for consumers in Himachal Pradesh. At 60 paise per litre, a 10-litre purchase will attract an additional ₹6 in cess, while a 40-litre fill-up will cost ₹24 more. A 50-litre purchase will attract ₹30 in cess.

The levy will be charged in addition to existing taxes under the state's VAT framework. However, the notified rate of 60 paise per litre is substantially below the ₹5-per-litre ceiling permitted under the amended legislation.

What are the concerns over the cess?

The move has drawn criticism from the petroleum dealers' association, which described the levy as "unjustified".

The association expressed concern that the additional charge could encourage motorists, particularly in border areas, to buy fuel from neighbouring states where prices may be lower. This could hurt fuel sales within Himachal Pradesh and potentially reduce revenue from existing fuel taxes as well as the new cess, NDTV reported.