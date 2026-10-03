Himachal CM Sukhu distributes ₹5.78 crore aid to 1,471 workers, dependents

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Saturday distributed financial assistance of ₹5.78 crore under various welfare schemes to 1,471 registered workers and their dependents across the state.

Sukhu distributed the assistance through the Himachal Pradesh Building and Other Construction Workers Welfare Board at an event held at Nogli in Rampur Assembly constituency.

The financial support was provided to widows, specially abled and needy worker families, as well as to the children of registered workers for their higher and technical education, marriage and other essential needs, a statement said.

The chief minister said the state government was committed to ensuring that the benefits of welfare schemes reach workers and other needy sections of society in a transparent and hassle-free manner.

He said the government is working to strengthen the social security of construction workers and their families and ensure that eligible beneficiaries receive assistance on time.

Under the Mukhya Mantri Aawas Yojana, financial assistance of ₹45.95 lakh was provided to widows, single, destitute and specially abled women for the construction of houses.

Under the Education Assistance Scheme, ₹2.74 crore was provided to 968 beneficiaries for the higher and technical education of children of registered workers. Similarly, ₹1.83 crore was provided to 359 beneficiaries under the Marriage Assistance Scheme.

In addition, ₹54.20 lakh was provided in 21 cases under the Accidental Death and Funeral Assistance Scheme, while ₹7.14 lakh was provided to 30 beneficiaries under the Maternity and Paternity Benefit Scheme.

An amount of ₹7.65 lakh was provided to the families of 15 girl children under the Girl Child Birth Gift Scheme. Financial assistance of ₹2.15 lakh was also provided to 10 dependents with mental disabilities, while ₹25,000 was provided to one beneficiary under the Disability Pension Scheme.

The chief minister said the financial assistance was transferred directly to the bank accounts of eligible beneficiaries across different districts and sub-offices of the state. He said that direct bank transfers ensure transparency and help beneficiaries receive the assistance without unnecessary delays.