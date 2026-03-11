Himachal has adequate petrol, diesel and LPG stocks, says chief secretary

Himachal Pradesh presently has sufficient stock of petrol, diesel and domestic cooking gas (LPG), Chief Secretary Sanjay Gupta said on Wednesday.

Presiding over a review meeting to assess the availability of petrol, diesel and domestic as well as commercial LPG in the state in view of the current situation arising due to the ongoing conflict in the Middle East, he directed officials to ensure uninterrupted availability for the public.

Around 15,000 commercial LPG cylinders are currently available in the state, and these were being supplied to hotels, restaurants and other institutions as required, a statement issued here said.

However, it was noted that the supply of commercial LPG cylinders has been slightly affected due to the prevailing circumstances. Despite this, private and government hospitals, as well as educational institutions, were being provided with a full supply of commercial LPG cylinders on priority to ensure that essential services continue without disruption.

The Chief Secretary urged the general public, particularly domestic LPG consumers, not to panic or make unnecessary bookings based on misleading information circulating on social media.

He said that there was an adequate stock of domestic LPG in the state and consumers should maintain patience.

Gupta further directed all deputy commissioners to closely monitor the situation and conduct daily reviews to ensure smooth supply and distribution of petroleum products and LPG across their respective districts.