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Home / India News / Himanta Sarma announces NDA seat sharing arrangement for Assam polls

Himanta Sarma announces NDA seat sharing arrangement for Assam polls

Assam has 126 assembly seats, and the BJP is expected to contest 89 seats

Himanta Biswa Sarma, Himanta Biswa, Himanta

Elections for all 126 Assembly constituencies in Assam will be held in a single phase on April 9 (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 18 2026 | 7:30 AM IST

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Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Tuesday said that the BJP would announce its assembly poll candidates after a meeting of the party's Parliamentary Board and that the party's allies Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) and Bodoland People's Front (BPF) will contest 26 and 11 seats respectively.

Assam has 126 assembly seats, and the BJP is expected to contest 89 seats.

"The Asom Gana Parishad (AGP) will contest 26 seats, the Bodoland People's Front (BPF) 11 seats, and the BJP the remaining seats. Today, we had preliminary discussions regarding our party list. Tomorrow is our Parliamentary Board meeting. I think the list will be announced late tomorrow night or the next morning," Sarma told reporters in the national capital.

 

BJP on Tuesday held a meeting of its Assam core group at Union Minister JP Nadda's residence.

Home Minister Amit Shah, BJP chief Nitin Nabin, Union Minister Sarbanand Sonowal and party leaders Dilip Saikia and BL Santhosh were among those present.

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Party sources said that around 10-12 sitting MLAs may be denied tickets.

They said that a meeting of the BJP Central Election Committee and Parliamentary Board would be held tomorrow with a focus on Assam and Puducherry.

Elections for all 126 Assembly constituencies in Assam will be held in a single phase on April 9, while the counting of votes is scheduled for May 4.

Congress has announced two lists of candidates for Assam. The BJP is seeking a third consecutive term in the northeastern state.

In the 2021 Assembly elections, the NDA, comprising the BJP, AGP and United People's Party Liberal (UPPL), won 75 seats.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Assam assembly polls Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma NDA government National Democratic Alliance

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First Published: Mar 18 2026 | 7:28 AM IST

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