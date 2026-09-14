Hindi Diwas 2026: All you need to know about its history and significance

India is observing Hindi Diwas 2026 today, September 14, marking the day in 1949 when the Constituent Assembly adopted Hindi in the Devanagari script as the official language of the Union.

The yearly celebration highlights Hindi's place in India's literary, cultural, and administrative spheres. Union Home and Cooperation Minister Amit Shah has sent a special message to his people on the occasion of Hindi Diwas 2026.

Additionally, the Home Minister explained that Hindi as a language is progressing together with all other Indian languages and is crucial to national integration, good governance, and mass communication.

Amit Shah on Hindi Diwas 2026

On Monday, September 14, 2026, the Home Minister opened the 6th All India Official Language Conference and the Hindi Diwas 2026 celebrations. The event began at 9:00 am at the CIDCO Exhibition Centre in Navi Mumbai, Maharashtra.

The esteemed Rajbhasha Gaurav and Rajbhasha Kirti Awards for the year 2025–2026 were given by Amit Shah to a number of ministries, public sector organisations, banks, and people in recognition of their outstanding contributions to the development and promotion of Hindi.

In addition to book launches and exhibitions highlighting Maharashtra's literary legacy, the 2-day event includes in-depth talks on the historical and cultural significance of the national song Vande Mataram.

Why is Hindi Diwas celebrated on September 14?

Since the Constituent Assembly declared Hindi in the Devanagari script to be the official language of the Union on September 14, 1949, Hindi Diwas is celebrated on that day. The ruling is related to Article 343 of the Constitution, which deals with the official language.

Since 1953, Hindi Diwas has been celebrated every year to honour the importance of this choice and encourage the usage and promotion of Hindi.

A number of writers and social reformers campaigned for Hindi to get official status, including Seth Govind Das, Maithili Sharan Gupt, Kaka Kalelkar, Hazari Prasad Dwivedi and Beohar Rajendra Simha.

Significance of Hindi Diwas 2026

The adoption of Hindi as the Union's official language was part of efforts to establish a common language for official communication and administration in a linguistically diverse country. The day also seeks to promote the use and development of Hindi and raise awareness about its literary and cultural significance.

ALSO READ: Ganesh Chaturthi 2026: Are banks open today? Check Sept 14 state-wise list While respecting the 21 other languages specified in the 8th Schedule of the Constitution, Hindi Diwas acknowledges Hindi's contribution to administration, literature, and culture. Through communication, government, and cultural expression, language can unite people, as the observance highlights.

Celebration of Hindi Diwas

Through a variety of activities and contests, educational institutions, government agencies, public sector organisations, and cultural organisations commemorate Hindi Diwas.

Hindi essay competitions, discussions, poetry recitals, handwriting and calligraphy competitions, short plays, and skits are held in educational institutions across the country.