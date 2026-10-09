Home-cooked meals get 10% dearer in Sep on higher onion, oil, LPG prices

The cost of a home-cooked vegetarian thali rose 10 per cent year-on-year in September, driven by higher prices of onion, vegetable oil, rice and LPG, according to a report released on Thursday.

Non-vegetarian thali increased 6 per cent as broiler prices increased slower, according to Crisil's monthly Roti Rice Rate report.

The cost of preparing a vegetarian thali increased to Rs 30.8 in September from Rs 28.1 a year ago, while non-vegetarian thali cost rose to Rs 59.5 from Rs 56, the report said.

On a month-on-month basis, the cost of vegetarian and non-vegetarian thalis increased 4 per cent and 3 per cent, respectively, in September.

Onion prices surged 89 per cent year-on-year to Rs 53 per kg in September from Rs 28 a year ago amid tight rabi stocks following a 5-6 per cent decline in production, Crisil said.

Availability is expected to remain constrained in the near term as June rainfall was 40 per cent below the long-period average, delaying kharif transplanting and pushing back fresh arrivals.

"Onion prices are expected to see a sharper on-year increase in the first half of October, with seasonal festive demand adding to supply pressures. Prices are likely to moderate gradually towards month-end as fresh kharif arrivals enter the market," Crisil said.

Vegetable oil prices rose 12 per cent year-on-year despite a lower basic customs duty on palm oil, driven by geopolitical uncertainties and concerns over the impact of El Nino on global palm oil production. LPG prices were also 10 per cent higher year-on-year amid global supply disruptions.

Rice prices increased 8 per cent on-year amid expectations of a 5-6 per cent decline in paddy production due to lower acreage and weaker yields, it said.

The increase in non-vegetarian thali costs was relatively lower as broiler prices, which account for about half of the thali cost, rose only 2 per cent year-on-year amid lower chick placements, monsoon-related supply disruptions and higher maize prices.

On a monthly basis, the vegetarian thali cost rose mainly due to a 34 per cent surge in onion prices amid tighter rabi stocks ahead of fresh kharif arrivals. Seasonal inventory depletion during October is likely to keep prices elevated in the near term, Crisil said.

For the non-vegetarian thali, a 2 per cent month-on-month rise in broiler prices amid lower production contributed to the increase in overall cost.