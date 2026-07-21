Hospitals must not become detention centres: Safdarjung RDA writes to Prez

The Resident Doctors' Association of Vardhman Mahavir Medical College and Safdarjung Hospital have urged President Droupadi Murmu to safeguard patient rights, citing reports that climate activist Sonam Wangchuk was allegedly not allowed to avail Leave Against Medical Advice (LAMA) despite being a "competent patient".

In a representation submitted on Monday, the Resident Doctors' Association (RDA) said that if the reports were accurate, they raised serious concerns regarding informed consent, personal liberty and constitutional rights.

It asserted that hospitals are institutions of healing and should not be perceived as places of detention except where restrictions are expressly authorised by law and carried out in accordance with due process.

The association sought the President's intervention to uphold constitutional rights, medical ethics, patient autonomy and the independence of public healthcare institutions, besides demanding an independent inquiry into the reported events at Jantar Mantar, where Wangchuk and his supporters were protesting before he was forcefully shifted to Safdarjung Hospital.

The association expressed "deep concern" over Wangchuk's continued hospitalisation.

"While Wangchuk's medical condition and the necessity of his continued hospitalisation remain matters of independent clinical judgment, every individual admitted to a hospital is, first and foremost, entitled to be treated as a patient with dignity, compassion, and in accordance with established medical ethics and the Constitution of India," the representation said.

The RDA also expressed concern over the "extraordinary security arrangements" at Safdarjung Hospital during Wangchuk's stay.

It referred to reports and publicly available visuals showing restricted access to hospital areas, sealing off portions of the building, deployment of extensive security personnel across multiple floors and restrictions on routine hospital operations.

"If such measures resulted in the disruption of patient care, impeded access to healthcare services, or created an environment in which a hospital appeared to function as an extension of law enforcement rather than a place of healing, the matter warrants independent examination," it said.

"Hospitals are institutions of healing and must not be perceived as places of detention except where such restriction is expressly authorised by law and carried out in accordance with due process," it said.

The RDA sought measures to ensure that public hospitals remain dedicated solely to healthcare and not perceived to be utilised for non-medical purposes.

It called for an examination of whether the security arrangements within Safdarjung Hospital were proportionate and whether they adversely affected patient care, hospital functioning and access to medical services.

The association also voiced anguish over reports of the use of force against peaceful demonstrators at Jantar Mantar, saying that such incidents, if established, risk eroding public confidence in constitutional institutions and creating an atmosphere of fear among citizens, including members of the medical fraternity.

It also urged protection for healthcare professionals, faculty members, medical students, resident doctors and citizens exercising their constitutional rights peacefully from intimidation, violence or misuse of authority.

The association concluded by urging steps to restore transparency, institutional independence and public confidence in the healthcare system.

"As resident doctors at one of the nation's largest public hospitals, we reaffirm our unwavering commitment to our patients and to upholding the constitutional values that govern our Republic," the representation said.

It expressed hope that the President's timely intervention would reinforce public confidence in constitutional institutions and reaffirm that hospitals remain places of healing, dignity, compassion and justice.