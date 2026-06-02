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Home / India News / House collapses after LPG blast in Delhi's Mukundpur, many feared trapped

House collapses after LPG blast in Delhi's Mukundpur, many feared trapped

The incident happened at Gali No. 1, Part-2, Ishu Vihar, near the cremation ground, said official

building collapse

Five rescue vehicles were rushed to the spot and rescue operation is underway | Representative Image: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2026 | 10:51 AM IST

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Many residents were feared trapped after a single-storey house collapsed in an LPG blast in north Delhi's Mukundpur area on Tuesday morning, an official of the Delhi Fire Service said.

The incident happened at Gali No. 1, Part-2, Ishu Vihar, near the cremation ground, he said.

A caller reported the blast at 9.37 am, saying residents may be trapped.

"We got information that a blast took place and a building collapsed due to which some people are trapped. Rescue teams rushed to the spot and launched operations," the officer said.

Five rescue vehicles were rushed to the spot, he added.

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Building Collapse Delhi blast LPG

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First Published: Jun 02 2026 | 10:51 AM IST

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