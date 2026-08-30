House panel urges timely filling of ITAT vacancies, flags staff shortages

A Parliamentary Committee has recommended timely and continuous filling of vacancies in the judicial, registry, and support cadres of the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal, stating that staff shortages adversely impact hearing schedules and overall case disposal.

The Standing Committee on Law and Personnel, in its report on the functioning of tribunals in the country, said the Income Tax Appellate Tribunal (ITAT), which was set up in 1941 and often regarded as the 'mother tribunal', has a sanctioned strength of 126 members, including the president and 10 zonal vice-presidents.

However, as of May 1, 2026, 98 members were in position. Further, recruitment has been completed for 16 more candidates.

Vacancies in other key positions, including the Registrar and supporting staff, are also affecting case management and administrative efficiency.

"The Committee is of the view that the efficiency of a judicial institution depends not only on the availability of Members but also on the adequacy of registry, administrative and support staff.

"Vacancies at various levels adversely affect scheduling of hearings, preparation of records, court proceedings, administrative supervision and overall case disposal," it said in the report.

It recommended that all vacant posts of members in the tribunal be filled in a "timely and continuous" manner so that the institution is able to function at its optimum capacity.

"Vacancies at various levels adversely affect scheduling of hearings, preparation of records, court proceedings, administrative supervision and overall case disposal," it said, while recommending the Legal Affairs department, the tribunal, Staff Selection Commission and other concerned agencies to fill vacancies in the Registry and supporting cadres -- Registrar, Deputy Registrar, Assistant Registrar, Senior Private Secretary and Private Secretary.

Noting the "recurring challenge" faced by government organisations in retaining candidates selected for Group B and C posts, the committee recommended that the government should examine the feasibility of maintaining a reserve panel or waiting list of selected candidates, valid for a specified period, to facilitate expeditious filling of vacancies arising from non-joining or early attrition.

"The committee also recommends that periodic manpower assessments be undertaken to evaluate staffing requirements across judicial, registry and support cadres and that vacancies be filled proactively so that administrative constraints do not impede the efficient delivery of justice," said the report titled 'Review of functioning of tribunal system in the country'.

The standing committee also recommended that the Department of Legal Affairs accord priority to strengthening the physical infrastructure of ITAT across the country by prioritising establishing a "permanent and modern" headquarters in Mumbai and completing the ongoing infrastructure projects in Ahmedabad, Kolkata and Guwahati within the stipulated timelines.