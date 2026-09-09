How Indore lost India's clean-air crown to Lucknow in 2026 survey

A one-point difference has changed India's clean-air rankings, with Lucknow overtaking Indore for the top spot in the 2026 Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan.

Lucknow scored 198 out of 200, while Indore finished with 197 points in the category for cities with populations above one million. Jabalpur followed in third place with 195 points. The rankings were announced at the fifth edition of the annual clean-air survey.

Why did Indore lose the top spot?

Indore Mayor Pushyamitra Bhargava said the city fell one point behind Lucknow because it lagged on PM10 particle standards. PM10 refers to particulate matter measuring 10 micrometres or less, which can come from vehicle exhaust, road dust, industrial emissions, and pose respiratory risks.

The city's overall air-quality performance, however, remains relatively strong. According to Indore Municipal Corporation data, PM10 levels have fallen by more than 15 per cent compared with previous years, while its AQI remained below 200 on more than 98 per cent of days during the survey's evaluation period.

The city now plans to step up measures against traffic and industrial pollution, including promoting electric vehicles, expanding e-bus operations and encouraging the ‘Red Light On, Engine Off’ campaign.

How did Lucknow overtake Indore?

The Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan evaluates how effectively cities tackle different sources of air pollution, so measures such as waste management, road-dust control, construction and demolition waste management, and reductions in vehicular and industrial emissions also play a major role. Improvements in PM10 concentrations account for just 2.5 per cent of the total score.

Lucknow appears to have benefited from its broader approach to controlling pollution. Among its key initiatives were:

Around 90 per cent of its door-to-door waste collection vehicles are electric

The city has 140 electric buses and around 1,100 electric vehicles for waste collection

It has deployed 97 electric mechanised sweeping machines to control road dust

Around 559.85 km of roads have been paved end-to-end

The city has arrangements for 100 per cent scientific processing of municipal waste

Miyawaki plantations, which create dense green spaces using closely planted trees and shrubs, and vertical gardens have also been used to increase green cover

Lucknow's Ward 70 also ranked first nationally among wards with populations above 30,000, showing how pollution-control efforts at the neighbourhood level contributed to the city's performance.

What does the 2026 clean-air survey show?

The Swachh Vayu Sarvekshan is an annual assessment of 130 cities under the National Clean Air Programme (NCAP), and it was launched in 2022-23 to encourage cities to tackle pollution through city-specific action plans.

The 2026 rankings for cities with populations above one million were:

Lucknow — 198 Indore — 197 Jabalpur — 195 Bhopal — 192 Agra — 192 Surat — 191

The results also show that a clean-air ranking does not necessarily mean a city has already achieved national air-quality standards. Lucknow's annual PM10 concentration has fallen from 250 µg/m³ in 2017-18 to 137 µg/m³, but it remains above the national standard of 60 µg/m³.

Meanwhile, the broader NCAP data offers some encouragement, as 108 cities recorded lower annual PM10 concentrations in 2025-26 than in 2017-18, although only 14 met the National Ambient Air Quality Standards.