Hyderabad road renamed after Trump as US marks 250 years of independence

In a symbolic gesture marking 250 years of American Independence, a road beside the US Consulate in Hyderabad has been renamed 'Donald Trump Avenue'.

The ceremonial plaque was inaugurated on Tuesday at an event attended by US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka.

"Nowhere is the high-speed trajectory of the US-India partnership more evident than in Hyderabad. From HITEC City to aerospace and defence, this region represents progress that is defining US-India bilateral momentum," Ambassador Gor said, adding that Hyderabad exemplified the growing India-US relationship.

In December 2025, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced the renaming of the road, which was earlier known as US Consulate Road.

Thanking the Telangana government, Gor said naming the road after Trump symbolised the "strong bilateral ties championed by the US President". He also highlighted the proposed India-US trade deal and Mission India initiative, which he said could bring over "$20 billion in new investment to the US".

Deputy CM Vikramarka cited growing cooperation in technology, investment, innovation, higher education, clean energy and cultural exchanges.

According to a Statistical Atlas of the US report, based on US Census Bureau data, the Telugu-speaking population in the US surged from 320,000 in 2016 to 1.23 million in 2024. The report added that California hosted the largest Telugu-speaking population (around 200,000), followed by Texas (150,000) and New Jersey (110,000). “America is not just a country on the map for Hyderabad families. It is a son in Boston, a daughter in New Jersey, a friend in Seattle or a founder in Austin,” he said.

The migration trend continues to be driven by education and skilled employment. Telugu is now the 11th most spoken foreign language in the US and the third most widely spoken Indian language after Hindi and Gujarati, the report said.