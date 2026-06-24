Wednesday, June 24, 2026 | 04:28 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Hyderabad road renamed after Trump as US marks 250 years of independence

Hyderabad road renamed after Trump as US marks 250 years of independence

Telangana said the move reflects Hyderabad's growing role in strengthening cooperation between India and the United States across technology, investment and innovation

US Ambassador sergio gor, Revanth Reddy, Hyderabad, Donald Trump Avenue

US Ambassador Sergio Gor, Telangana Deputy CM Bhatti Vikramarka inaugurate Donald Trump Avenue in Hyderabad (Photo @IPRTelangana)

Unis Ahmad Dar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2026 | 4:26 PM IST

Listen to This Article

In a symbolic gesture marking 250 years of American Independence, a road beside the US Consulate in Hyderabad has been renamed 'Donald Trump Avenue'.
 
The ceremonial plaque was inaugurated on Tuesday at an event attended by US Ambassador to India Sergio Gor and Telangana Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka.
 
"Nowhere is the high-speed trajectory of the US-India partnership more evident than in Hyderabad. From HITEC City to aerospace and defence, this region represents progress that is defining US-India bilateral momentum," Ambassador Gor said, adding that Hyderabad exemplified the growing India-US relationship.
 
In December 2025, Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy announced the renaming of the road, which was earlier known as US Consulate Road.
 
 
Thanking the Telangana government, Gor said naming the road after Trump symbolised the "strong bilateral ties championed by the US President". He also highlighted the proposed India-US trade deal and Mission India initiative, which he said could bring over "$20 billion in new investment to the US".

Also Read

swiggy, startups, food delivery, delivery, gig workers, jobs, staff

Swiggy delivery partners can now invest with Rs 100: Here's how it works

Air India

Tata Sons steps up Air India oversight amid losses, leadership transition

Health Insurance Plans

Cashless claims beat reimbursements in health insurance experience: Survey

Pension

OPS benefit extended to compassionate appointees hired after 2004: Details

Travel, tourist, traveller, holiday

Haldia seaport gets immigration checkpost status: What it means for travel

 
Deputy CM Vikramarka cited growing cooperation in technology, investment, innovation, higher education, clean energy and cultural exchanges.
 
“America is not just a country on the map for Hyderabad families. It is a son in Boston, a daughter in New Jersey, a friend in Seattle or a founder in Austin,” he said. 
According to a Statistical Atlas of the US report, based on US Census Bureau data, the Telugu-speaking population in the US surged from 320,000 in 2016 to 1.23 million in 2024. The report added that California hosted the largest Telugu-speaking population (around 200,000), followed by Texas (150,000) and New Jersey (110,000).
 
The migration trend continues to be driven by education and skilled employment. Telugu is now the 11th most spoken foreign language in the US and the third most widely spoken Indian language after Hindi and Gujarati, the report said.
 

More From This Section

cyber fraud

What is Boss Scam? Govt advisory warns against CEO impersonation fraud

SC, Supreme Court

SC agrees to hear plea against surrender of 152 vacant medical seats in TN

Nirav Modi

Nirav Modi ordered to pay over ₹100 cr to Bank of India by London Court

kolkata Rains, Rains

Delhi under yellow alert for rain, thunderstorms; monsoon advances further

coaching classes, IAS coaching, tuitions

UP govt launches crackdown on illegal coaching centres, several sealed

Topics : Donald Trump Telangana US Embassy in India Hyderabad BS Web Reports

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 24 2026 | 4:13 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Price TodayCSM Technologies IPOTurtlemint Fintech Solution IPOLincoln Memorial Reflecting PoolDonald Trump AvenueGautam Adani Group AGMTechnology NewsPersonal Finance