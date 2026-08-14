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Home / India News / I-Day: Delhi Police digitally maps 7 parking locations near Red Fort

I-Day: Delhi Police digitally maps 7 parking locations near Red Fort

The parking information is available on Delhi Traffic Police's official X handle

Independence Day, Red Fort

A silhouette of Red Fort as preparations are underway ahead of Independence Day celebrations, in New Delhi, Thursday, Aug. 13, 2026.(Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 14 2026 | 7:45 AM IST

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Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday said it has digitally mapped seven designated locations near the Red Fort to facilitate hassle-free parking and navigation for visitors and dignitaries attending the Independence Day celebrations.

The initiative has been undertaken in collaboration with Google Maps and Mappls as part of the traffic police's technology-driven efforts to streamline vehicular movement during the event, traffic police said in a statement.

The seven parking locations have been mapped on Google Maps, while QR codes have been generated for each location on Mappls, enabling users to scan and navigate directly to their designated parking areas, it said.

 

The parking information is available on Delhi Traffic Police's official X handle.

According to the statement, the initiative aims to reduce unnecessary vehicular movement, improve traffic management and provide commuters with real-time navigation support during the Independence Day celebrations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Independence Day Red Fort Delhi Police

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First Published: Aug 14 2026 | 7:45 AM IST