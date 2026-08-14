I-Day: Delhi Police digitally maps 7 parking locations near Red Fort

Delhi Traffic Police on Thursday said it has digitally mapped seven designated locations near the Red Fort to facilitate hassle-free parking and navigation for visitors and dignitaries attending the Independence Day celebrations.

The initiative has been undertaken in collaboration with Google Maps and Mappls as part of the traffic police's technology-driven efforts to streamline vehicular movement during the event, traffic police said in a statement.

The seven parking locations have been mapped on Google Maps, while QR codes have been generated for each location on Mappls, enabling users to scan and navigate directly to their designated parking areas, it said.

The parking information is available on Delhi Traffic Police's official X handle.

According to the statement, the initiative aims to reduce unnecessary vehicular movement, improve traffic management and provide commuters with real-time navigation support during the Independence Day celebrations.