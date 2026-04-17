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Home / India News / I-T searches at TMC MLA's properties in Kolkata ahead of Bengal polls

I-T searches at TMC MLA's properties in Kolkata ahead of Bengal polls

Simultaneous searches began at his house on Manoharpukur Road and his election office around 6 am

Income Tax Department, CBDT

Income Tax Department on Friday conducted searches at two premises linked to TMC MLA Debasish Kumar | Image: X@incometaxdelhi

Press Trust of India Kolkata
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 17 2026 | 9:42 AM IST

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The Income Tax Department on Friday conducted searches at two premises linked to TMC MLA Debasish Kumar, who is seeking a re-election from the Rashbehari seat in south Kolkata, officials said.

Simultaneous searches began at his house on Manoharpukur Road and his election office around 6 am, they said.

The reason behind the searches was not immediately known.

Kumar had recently been summoned multiple times by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a land fraud case. He was called for questioning at the CGO Complex in Salt Lake on April 1, 3 and 9, and had appeared before the agency.

 

The ED aimed to determine whether Kumar had any financial transactions with businessman Amit Gangopadhyay, whose property was recently searched by the central agency, officials said.

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Polling in the Rashbehari constituency will be held in the second phase of the assembly elections on April 29, with counting scheduled on May 4.

The BJP has fielded columnist Swapan Dasgupta as its candidate in the seat.

The searches triggered tension outside Kumar's residence, with TMC workers raising slogans against the BJP-led government at the Centre.

Central forces personnel were deployed to handle the situation, officials said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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First Published: Apr 17 2026 | 9:37 AM IST

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