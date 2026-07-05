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Home / India News / IBA inks initial pact to skill 50,000 ex-army personnel for biogas sector

IBA inks initial pact to skill 50,000 ex-army personnel for biogas sector

Partnership aims to create employment, skilling, and sustainable career opportunities for about 50,000 Ex-Servicemen in India's rapidly growing renewable energy sector, an IBA statement said

biogas, biogas plant

The agreement aims to bridge the skill demand-supply gap in the bioenergy ecosystem by facilitating training, reskilling, and upskilling of Ex-Servicemen for roles across India's renewable energy industry | File Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 05 2026 | 3:53 PM IST

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Industry body Indian Biogas Association (IBA) has inked an initial pact with Army Welfare Placement Organization (AWPO) and Reveille Energy LLP to skill about 50,000 ex-army personnel for the sector.

Partnership aims to create employment, skilling, and sustainable career opportunities for about 50,000 Ex-Servicemen in India's rapidly growing renewable energy sector, an IBA statement said.

The agreement aims to bridge the skill demand-supply gap in the bioenergy ecosystem by facilitating training, reskilling, and upskilling of Ex-Servicemen for roles across India's renewable energy industry.

Through this collaboration, the parties will jointly work towards creating sustainable career pathways for veterans while strengthening India's clean energy mission.

 

As part of the partnership, the AWPO will mobilize and screen suitable Ex-Servicemen candidates across the country, while IBA will facilitate industry linkages, onsite training opportunities, and placement support through its extensive network of members and industry partners.

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Reveille Energy LLP will support policy advocacy, planning, and strategic coordination for the initiative.

Gaurav Kedia, Chairman, IBA, said that India's bioenergy sector is witnessing significant momentum, and skilled manpower will play a defining role in achieving the country's sustainability goals.

"Through this partnership with AWPO and Reveille Energy LLP, we aim to create meaningful employment opportunities for Ex-Servicemen while contributing to the growth of a greener and more self-reliant energy ecosystem. In the first phase, we are planning to target 25,000 to 50,000 retired army personnel, " he added.

Retired Maj Gen AS Chauhan, MD, Army Welfare Placement Organization, said, "Army Veterans possess the leadership, integrity, and execution capabilities that every growing industry seeks. The recent collaboration between AWPO, IBA and Reveille Energy is more than an employment initiative; rather it's a powerful Convergence of national service and sustainable development."  Colonel Rohit Dev, Founder & Managing Director, Reveille Energy LLP said the commitment and leadership of veterans will galvanise the Upstream and Midstream of the Bioenergy Space with Skilling, Upskilling and Reskilling avenues, where PPP Models duly enabled by MNRE support and connectivity of Indian Biogas Association in the Industry, will help the scale-up of the Sector through efficient Workforce Management.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : biogas plants Biofuel Indian Army Army

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First Published: Jul 05 2026 | 3:52 PM IST

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