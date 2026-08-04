IEX electricity prices rise 19% to ₹5 per unit, trade volumes up 7.7%

Indian Energy Exchange (IEX), the country's largest power trading platform, recorded a 7.7 per cent increase in monthly electricity traded volume to 13,527 million units (MU) in July 2026.

The rise in power demand drove buy bids in the day-ahead market (DAM) up 42.5 per cent, resulting in a 19.3 per cent increase in the average market clearing price to Rs 4.99 per unit, IEX said on Tuesday. Similarly, the price in the real-time market (RTM) stood at Rs 4.41 per unit, marking an increase of 15.1 per cent.

In June, the spot price in the DAM jumped 32 per cent to ₹5.2 per unit and trade volumes increased to 12,210 MU. India's energy consumption in July increased 11 per cent to 170.70 billion units (BU).

The volume in the DAM, including High Price-DAM, declined 7.7 per cent to 5,087 MU from 5,510 MU in July 2025. However, RTM volume increased to 5,631 MU from 5,109 MU in July 2025, registering an increase of 10.2 per cent.

Volumes in the IEX green market, comprising the Green Day-Ahead Market (G-DAM) and Green Term-Ahead Market (G-TAM) segments, increased 0.9 per cent to 1,035 MU, with the weighted average price in G-DAM declining 4.2 per cent to Rs 3.75 per unit.

Meanwhile, renewable energy certificate (REC) volumes declined 56.3 per cent Y-o-Y to 7.11 lakh.