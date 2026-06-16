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Home / India News / IFAT alleges thousands of Flipkart warehouse workers strike over wages

IFAT alleges thousands of Flipkart warehouse workers strike over wages

The workers are demanding restoration of wages, compliance with minimum wage norms and improved workplace facilities, according to the workers' federation

Security personnel stand guard as factory workers stage a protest demanding a hike in wages, in Noida, Gautam Buddh Nagar district, Uttar Pradesh, Monday, April 13, 2026

Representative Image (PTI)

Auhona Mukherjee
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 16 2026 | 8:07 PM IST

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Thousands of workers at a Flipkart warehouse located on the Farrukhnagar-Jhajjar border in Haryana have been on strike for more than 24 hours, according to the Indian Federation of App-Based Transport Workers (IFAT), which alleged wage cuts, non-compliance with minimum wage norms and inadequate working conditions at the facility.
 
In a statement on Monday, IFAT said workers had reported a reduction in monthly earnings from around ₹18,000 to between ₹12,000 and ₹14,000. The federation further claimed that some categories of workers were being paid as little as ₹50 for an entire night shift, raising concerns about wage compliance and labour standards.
 
 
According to IFAT, the workers are demanding payment in line with statutory minimum wage norms, restoration of wages, and improved workplace facilities. The federation said workers have also sought access to drinking water, rest areas, cooling facilities and other basic amenities amid extreme heat conditions.
 
Shaik Salauddin, co-founder and national general secretary of IFAT, said the allegations regarding wages were “deeply disturbing” and required immediate attention from Flipkart’s management and labour authorities.
 
“Workers are the backbone of India’s e-commerce industry and deserve fair wages, safe working conditions, and dignity at work,” Salauddin said in the statement.

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An email sent to Flipkart did not elicit a response till the time of going to press.
 
The federation also warned of a possible escalation of the matter if the workers’ demands are not addressed. According to IFAT, it may consult worker organisations and unions across the country and consider launching a nationwide solidarity campaign and protest actions in support of the workers.
 
IFAT called on Flipkart’s management, labour department officials and relevant government authorities to investigate the allegations and take steps to address the workers’ concerns.
 

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First Published: Jun 16 2026 | 8:07 PM IST

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