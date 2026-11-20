The 45th edition of the India International Trade Fair ( IITF ) opened to the general public at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi on November 19. The annual event, organised by the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO), will continue until November 27.

This fair has attracted significant attention from the capital city as well as the wider domestic and international business sectors.

If you intend to attend the trade fair with your family or friends, remember to check ticket prices, visiting hours, entry points, and specific attractions within the halls. IITF is hosting exhibitors from India and abroad who are ready to welcome visitors as the fair gets underway.

IITF 2026 dates and timings

The ongoing edition of the IITF is taking place from November 14 to November 27, covering a total of 14 days. This year, the event has been separated into two segments to cater to both business attendees and the general public.

The initial 5 days, running from November 14 to 18, were specifically allocated for business attendees and trade exhibitors.

From November 19, the fair has opened its doors to the general public, welcoming families and younger guests, and will continue to do so until November 27. The fair will operate daily from 10 am until 7:30 pm, allowing entry until 5:30 pm.

Each year, the trade fair draws in numerous visitors. Measures have been implemented to handle the crowd and ensure a smooth experience for all attendees.

How to book IITF 2026 tickets and ticket prices?

Visitors can buy tickets through an online platform from home. Those who prefer to acquire tickets in person can go to ticket counters established at 55 metro stations throughout the Delhi-NCR region.

Visitors should be aware that the Supreme Court metro station, which is nearest to Bharat Mandapam, will not have a ticket counter for IITF.

To enhance the experience for attendees, the India Trade Promotion Organisation (ITPO) has launched the IITF 2026 mobile app. This app allows visitors to find details regarding exhibitors, exhibition halls, event venues, and available products.

IITF 2026 Ticket Prices

The ticket prices for the general public are from November 19 to 27 are as below:

Adults: Rs 100 on weekdays and Rs 200 on Saturdays and Sundays.

Children: Rs 50 on weekdays and Rs 100 on Saturdays and Sundays.

Senior citizens and persons with disabilities: Free entry with a valid government identity card.

Fair timings: 10 am to 7:30 pm

Last entry: 5:30 pm.

IITF 2026: Entry Gates And Security Arrangements

To maintain safety and facilitate visitor movement, gates 3, 4, 6, and 10 have been identified as the primary access points for the trade fair.

Attendees arriving in personal automobiles should know that their vehicles will be subjected to security inspections at specified parking locations before gaining access.

Security personnel and the trade fair organizers have put in place plans to handle the anticipated number of visitors and guarantee efficient movement throughout the venue.

IITF 2026: Which state will be showcased in which hall?

Hall 1: This hall will present Jharkhand, Jammu and Kashmir and Meghalaya, along with exhibitions by international exhibitors and companies worldwide.

Hall 2: Visitors can explore states including Delhi, Andaman and Nicobar Islands, Gujarat, Ladakh, Manipur, Punjab and Telangana.

Hall 3: This hall will display Arunachal Pradesh, Goa, Nagaland, Odisha, Puducherry, Tripura and Uttar Pradesh, offering a glimpse of their culture and development.

Hall 4: Stalls and exhibits from Assam, Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh and Madhya Pradesh will be showcased here.

Hall 5: Visitors can explore products and cultural displays from West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, Himachal Pradesh and Karnataka.

Hall 6: The hall will explore the Khadi Gramodyog.