IMD issues rain, heatwave alert across India; mercury to hit 40°C in Delhi

India continues to witness variations in the weather pattern, as some parts of the country are likely to see heatwaves while other regions may experience heavy rainfall.

Weather in the national capital is likely to see a surge in temperature, as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast partly cloudy skies on Thursday. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 39 to 41 degrees Celsius, with a strong chance of crossing the 40 degrees Celsius mark. The minimum temperature is also likely to remain higher, around 20 to 22 degrees Celsius.

There are chances of hot surface winds, though the IMD has issued no alerts for extreme heat or heatwave conditions in Delhi.

IMD has issued a weather warning for April 16, with thunderstorms, strong winds, heatwave conditions and hot weather expected in many parts of the country.

Heavy rainfall in northeast

Thunderstorms with lightning and winds (30–40 kmph) are expected at isolated places over Assam & Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram & Tripura, and Odisha. Lightning is also likely at some places over Arunachal Pradesh and Karnataka.

Thunderstorms with wind speeds of 50–60 kmph are very likely at isolated places over West Bengal. Similar conditions are also likely over Jammu-Kashmir and Ladakh, as well as Sub-Himalayan West Bengal & Sikkim.

IMD issues heatwave alert

Heatwave conditions are very likely at isolated places over Chhattisgarh, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Karnataka and Telangana.

Hot and humid conditions are likely at some places over Andhra Pradesh, Karnataka, West Bengal, Gujarat, Kerala, Konkan & Goa, Odisha, and Tamil Nadu, Puducherry & Karaikal.

Strong winds of 45–55 kmph, gusting up to 65 kmph, are likely along and off the Gujarat coast.

In the coming weekend, rainfall activity is expected to increase, which may bring down the mercury. However, temperatures are likely to rise significantly before that.