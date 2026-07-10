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Home / India News / IMD warns of heavy rain in several states as monsoon covers entire India

IMD warns of heavy rain in several states as monsoon covers entire India

As the monsoon covers the entire country, the IMD has forecast widespread rain, thunderstorms and heavy to very heavy showers across northwest, east, northeast and southern India over the coming days

monsoon, India Monsoon

Dark monsoon clouds cover the city skyline, in Gurugram, Haryana, Thursday, July 9, 2026.(Photo: PTI)

Shreya Keshri New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2026 | 10:10 AM IST

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After the southwest monsoon covered the entire country, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has forecast widespread rainfall across several states over the coming days, with heavy to very heavy showers expected across northwest, east, northeast and southern India as active monsoon conditions persist.
 
Delhi is likely to witness another spell of rain on Friday, with the IMD forecasting continued wet weather over the national capital through the next few days.
 
The Met Department said the southwest monsoon completed its advance over the remaining parts of Rajasthan, Haryana and Punjab.  

Delhi weather forecast

The IMD has forecast a generally cloudy sky over Delhi, with spells of very light to light rain during the forenoon, followed by another spell of light rain with moderate showers at isolated places later in the day. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds are also likely.
 
 
The maximum temperature is expected to remain between 32 and 34 degrees Celsius, while the minimum temperature settled at 25.8 degrees Celsius.

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Heavy rainfall likely across several states

The IMD has forecast an active monsoon spell over large parts of the country during the coming days.
 
In northwest India, heavy rainfall is likely over Delhi, Haryana, Punjab, Uttarakhand, Jammu and Kashmir and Uttar Pradesh, while Uttarakhand is expected to receive heavy to very heavy rainfall with isolated extremely heavy showers. Rainfall activity is also likely to continue over parts of Rajasthan.
 
Light to moderate rainfall is expected over Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha and Chhattisgarh while widespread rainfall is forecast over Gangetic West Bengal, Sub-Himalayan West Bengal and Sikkim, Bihar, Jharkhand and Odisha.  
 
The Northeast is expected to remain under an active monsoon spell, with widespread rainfall over Arunachal Pradesh, Assam and Meghalaya, and Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram and Tripura.
 
In south India, widespread rainfall is likely over Coastal Karnataka, Kerala, Telangana, Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

Monsoon fury batters several states

Over 10 people died in rain-related incidents across the country as torrential monsoon showers unleashed widespread destruction, inundating roads, uprooting trees, damaging property and disrupting normal life.
 
Authorities scrambled to restore normalcy amid forecasts of more rain, with people wading through knee-deep water in residential areas in several cities and traffic crawling on major roads and highways. 

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First Published: Jul 10 2026 | 10:10 AM IST

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