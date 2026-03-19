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Home / India News / IMD issues alerts as rain, storms hit large parts of India including Delhi

IMD issues alerts as rain, storms hit large parts of India including Delhi

The weather department has forecast continued rainfall, thunderstorms and lightning across several parts of the country over the next few days

Delhi Rains, Rain

Delhi is likely to witness a spell of very light rain or drizzle accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong surface winds on Thursday. (Photo: PTI)

Vrinda Goel New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 19 2026 | 7:28 AM IST

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Several parts of India witnessed rain, thunderstorms and strong winds on Wednesday, in line with forecasts by the India Meteorological Department (IMD). States including Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra and Delhi-NCR recorded widespread rainfall.
 
A strong pre-monsoon system swept across northern India, prompting the IMD to issue alerts. Parts of Haryana, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan, also experienced gusty winds, dust storms and spells of rain through the Wednesday evening.
 
In the northern hills, parts of Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir saw snowfall, while rain lashed much of the Kashmir Valley. Light rainfall was also reported from Punjab, Haryana and Rajasthan.
 
 
The IMD has issued an orange alert for thunderstorms, lightning and gusty winds over parts of the Jammu region and Himachal Pradesh, indicating continued unstable weather conditions.
 

Rain, storms to persist across regions

 
The weather department has forecast continued rainfall, thunderstorms and lightning across several parts of the country over the next few days.

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The western Himalayan region is likely to see widespread rain or snowfall, along with gusty winds
 
Northeast India may experience fairly widespread rainfall, with heavy showers in isolated areas
 
Southern states, including Kerala, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Karnataka, are expected to receive scattered to fairly widespread rain with thunderstorms
 
Parts of western and central India, including Gujarat and Maharashtra, may also see intermittent rain and gusty winds
 

Delhi weather forecast

 
Delhi is likely to witness a spell of very light rain or drizzle accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and strong surface winds on Thursday, with wind speeds of 20-30 kmph gusting up to 40 kmph.
 
One or two additional spells of light rain are expected later in the day, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning and stronger winds of 30-40 kmph, gusting up to 50 kmph, continuing into the evening and night. The IMD has issued a yellow alert for light rain, meanwhile maximum temperatures are expected to remain around 28 degrees Celsius.
 
Similar conditions are expected to persist, with another spell of light rain and thunderstorms on Friday.

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First Published: Mar 19 2026 | 7:28 AM IST

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